The Prince William County school division is moving forward with a new elementary school in Woodbridge near U.S. 1 that will displace an existing church, a homeless nonprofit and the residents of two mobile homes in the Marumsco Neighborhood trailer park.
But the new school, which will be built beside Fred Lynn Middle School on Prince William Parkway, will also move the county toward its goal of eliminating classroom trailers in eastern Prince William elementary schools, according to Woodbridge School Board Representative Loree Williams.
“It looks at this point in time that we should be good for the next 10 years with this new elementary school going in,” Williams told the Prince William Times.
The new $41.5 million school, which will open in 2024, will provide some relief for current and anticipated overcrowding at several nearby schools, including Potomac View, Marumsco Hills, Featherstone, Vaughan and Fannie Fitzgerald. The schools currently have 14 trailers among them. Fannie Fitzgerald is the most overcrowded with two trailers and 120 students over capacity, followed by Featherstone, which has three trailers and is 78 students overcapacity.
Even after the new school is built, however, Fannie Fitzgerald, Featherstone, Vaughan and Potomac View will remain overcrowded. Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary will have 200 children overcapacity beginning in 2025, and crowding will worsen each year through 2031-32, according to school division projections.
Williams said Fannie Fitzgerald, located on Benita Fitzgerald Drive in Dale City, is too far away from the new elementary school to be significantly impacted by the new school. The new school will be three stories tall and is being built to accommodate 631 students. It will be built on about 9.6 acres next to Fred Lynn Middle.
Co-locating the new school with Fred Lynn Middle has many advantages, Williams said, including that the two schools can share parking lots for evening events and that traffic can be looped through both lots to mitigate backups on both Prince William Parkway and U.S. 1.
Also, the community will benefit from the school's playground and gathering spaces, including the gymnasium and cafeteria, which will be available for scouts and other organizations when school is not in session, Williams said.
StreetLight still looking for a new home
But the school is also being planned for property currently occupied by Pathway Vineyard Church, which is home to StreetLight Community Outreach Ministries, one of the county’s most active nonprofits serving the homeless. At the church, StreetLight operates a weekly food pantry and dinners for local homeless residents that offer hot meals, free supplies and access to state and county services.
Outside the church, StreetLight operates the county’s eight-bed homeless shelter for elderly and disabled residents near the OmniRide bus depot; runs a 28-bed thermal shelter in a Dumfries-area hotel, which is open whenever the temperature dips below 30 degrees; and offers permanent supportive housing for 27 medically fragile homeless in area homes and townhomes, according to Rose Powers, the nonprofit’s executive director.
StreetLight does all of this with an annual budget of about $1.9 million, much of which comes from grants. The nonprofit needs a space of about 10,000 to 12,000 square feet in the U.S. 1 corridor for a new home base and does not have enough income to pay the market rate for rent without cutting into its services.
It’s still looking for a new home.
“Right now, everything is undecided,” Powers said.
Meanwhile, Pathway Church is in talks with the school division about possibly relocating to the shuttered Ann Ludwig school building on Opitz Boulevard, which once served children with disabilities but closed several years ago. But that arrangement is still up in the air as well, according to Chioma Ezekwe, the church administrator.
Pathway Church has about 75 members but also hosts five other congregations, including Spanish-language and African churches. With the food pantry and StreetLight’s weekly activities, an estimated 1,500 people use the church each week.
“We’re a community church in every sense,” Ezekwe said.
The church building is older, however, and a move could allow the church to build a new building. But they’d also have to find a place to meet in the interim, Ezekwe said.
“At first, we were despondent [about the move]. We felt like the rug was being pulled out from underneath us,” Ezekwe said. “But we have come to a place where we are hopefully optimistic. … We’re just hoping and praying that everything will work out for good.”
The school division did not respond to emails asking for confirmation about talks about the former Ludwig school.
‘All of the sudden, we’re going to have to move out’
The prospects are even less clear for four residents of the Marumsco Neighborhood mobile home park, who will have to leave to make way for the new school. The homes are occupied by the park’s manager and a family that includes three adults.
As of last week, both said they have yet to find new places to live.
Both said the school division promised to provide compensation for the trailers – although neither would say how much – as well as money to move their belongings. The challenge, both said, will be finding another place to live for a comparable price.
Residents of the trailer park pay about $600 in monthly lot rent, according to the park’s manager, who also declined to give his name.
The 4-acre trailer park is owned by Stanley Martin homes, which bought it and four nearby parcels in 2004 and 2005 for about $5 million. The company initially planned a mixed-use development on the site but has since scaled back its plans to a 48-unit apartment complex, planned for a 3-acre parcel that fronts Mary’s Way.
“We’ve been living here for like 20 years, and all of the sudden we’re going to have to move out,” said a man who lives in one of the impacted mobile homes with his mother and sister but declined to give his name.
“These trailers can’t be moved,” he added. “They’re too old.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported that the new school and Fred Lynn Middle are at the corner of U.S. 1 and Opitz Boulevard. That is not correct. The two are near U.S. 1 and Prince William Parkway. The Times regrets the error.
