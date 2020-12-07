After nearly a year-long hiatus, Prince William officials are once again debating possible changes to the county’s 117,000-acre “rural crescent,” which was the topic of a recent planning commission work session.
It was the first time the panel has taken up the topic since the new, Democratic-majority board of supervisors took office in 2020.
During the Dec. 2 work session, Prince William County Planning Commissioners pressed county staff on the various preservation tools being recommended for the rural area, which include a Purchase of Development Rights ordinance, a Transfer of Development Rights ordinance, an Agricultural and Arts Overlay District and a “Conservation Residential” zoning classification that would allow for higher density development and public sewer in certain parts of the rural area provided most of the land on the property is put into conservation easement.
The county’s recommendations are largely based on guidance included in the county’s “Rural Preservation Study,” a document commissioned by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and published in 2014, as well as public input gathered from several community meetings held in 2019.
The county’s current zoning rules for the rural area were put in place in 1998 as a means of putting the brakes on suburban sprawl. The existing rules allow for only one home to be built per 10 acres and generally prohibit public sewer extensions. Since that time, agricultural and large-lot land has dwindled in the county, and much of it has been replaced by homes on 10-acre lots.
According to county staff, there are fewer than 10,000 acres left in the rural area that are being actively used for agricultural purposes.
Some planning commissioners underscored the need to take action to avoid losing more farmland and open space to 10-acre residential lots. Private lots do not meet the county’s definition of open space that “preserves natural or cultural resources, provides for passive recreation, is used for cultivated fields or forests or exists in a natural and undeveloped state.”
“If we continue to do nothing, we'll have one of the largest 10-acre subdivisions in Northern Virginia,” said at-large Planning Commissioner Don Taylor.
Others on the commission were skeptical of changing the current rural area zoning rules and echoed the concerns of some citizens and conservation groups who are worried that any changes to the current policy could lead to more residential and commercial growth in the rural area.
Brentsville Planning Commissioner Patty McKay said she is concerned that “we're not respecting the majority of the citizen comments about minimizing any additional sprawl development in the rural area.”
As of 2015, the population in the rural area was about 27,000. Under the current zoning rules, the county is projecting the population to increase to 35,000 by 2040.
Prince William County Long Range Planning Director David McGettigan said in email Friday however that, if the rural plan is adopted, it would reduce the number of new homes that can be built within the rural area by about 1,000 units and reduce the projected 2040 population to around 32,000.
The Planning Commission has not yet scheduled when it will take a vote to recommend some or all of the rural area policies to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Once it receives a recommendation, it will head to the board for final approval.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.