Planning commission OKs rezoning for new data centers on Gainesville property once slated for failed ‘Stone Haven’ project

Prince William County’s Planning Commission recommended approval Wednesday of a plan to rezone 196 acres to allow a proposed data center campus on a site once slated for a 1,000-home development known as “Stone Haven.”
The associated rezoning, comprehensive plan amendment and data center overlay expansion will now go to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for final approval at a date to be determined.
The site, known as the Hunter Property, is comprised of forested land next to Piney Branch Elementary School on Linton Hall Road in Gainesville. The property sits just below 261 acres of forested land that was rezoned for data centers in 2017. It is adjacent to a planned 516-home development on Devlin Road, sometimes referred to as “Stone Haven-lite,” which was approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in March 2020.
The Hunter Property partially surrounds two single-family home neighborhoods, Amberleigh Station and Silver Leaf Estates, which together consist of more than 150 homes on Linton Hall Road. Some residents raised concerns about the impact of potential data centers on their neighborhoods during the Planning Commission’s public hearing for the project Wednesday night.
“We're concerned about devaluating our homes with this project. I've been here for 17 years. I would have never selected a home surrounded by data centers. I didn't expect that ever to come to us. So, it really compromises the quality of life in our community,” said Steve Pleickhardt, president of the Amberleigh Station homeowner's association.
Pleickhardt is also the Republican nominee in the race for the 50th District House of Delegates seat, currently held by Del. Lee Carter (D).
Kevin Allen, president of the Silver Leaf Estates homeowner’s association, and Elizabeth McCormack, an Amberleigh Station HOA board member, raised concerns about potential noise from data centers and about the visibility of the data centers through the project’s planned buffer areas.
The proposal will include building setbacks, landscaped buffers of 100 feet, tree preservation and additional screening of the building within 200 feet from Linton Hall Road, according to county staff. The applicant for the proposal is requesting a building height of up to 75 feet.
Other Amberleigh Station residents have been keeping up with proposal on the neighborhood’s Facebook page. Elle King Hart, a resident of the neighborhood, weighed in on the proposal in a comment on the neighborhood’s Facebook page.
“I guess I really regret now that I was not in favor of the neighborhood [Stone Haven] was going to build. A data center is much worse,” Hart said.
Most, but not all, of the Hunter Property proposal is located within the county’s data center overlay opportunity zone, which allows by-right data center uses in close proximity to electrical transmission lines. The planning commission recommended that the supervisors expand the overlay district to accommodate the rezoning and comprehensive plan amendment allowing data center uses on the property.
Brentsville Commissioner Patty McKay sought to address some residents' concerns by setting several conditions on the commission’s approval, including that the required 100-foot buffer use some supplemental tree plantings with evergreen trees, which remain green year-round, and to consideration of sound mitigation efforts “to minimize the impact on the residential areas.”
“The purpose is to retain natural forest conditions, remove forest tree fallen trees, and to supplement the planted areas to be sufficiently dense to meet the intent of mitigating the impact on the adjacent inconsistent land uses,” McKay said.
Part of the property is believed to contain a historical cemetery. The applicant will be required to hire an archeologist to investigate the grounds and delineate any gravesites that might be identified, as is required by Prince William County code and Virginia law.
The rezoning, if approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, will add to a growing number of data centers and properties open to future data center in the county. The Hunter Property is located only a few miles from a 58-acre parcel of land purchased by Amazon’s data center arm, Amazon Data Services, Inc., in April, according to the Washington Business Journal.
The Hunter Property rezoning is located only a few miles from Gainesville Crossing, a massive data center proposal approved in 2019 with 3 million square feet of space. That property is located north of Interstate 66 and south of U.S. 29 at the edge of Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
