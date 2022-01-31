 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Planning commission OKs 222-home development outside Haymarket

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_News_Utterback_aerial.png

The Prince William County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a 220-home development in Haymarket known as the "Utterback rezoning."

 submitted

A plan to build 222 new homes near Haymarket has cleared a key hurdle and is awaiting final consideration from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

The Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval Wednesday, Jan. 26, of an application known as the Utterback rezoning. The application was approved on a 7-1 vote, sending it to the county board for final consideration sometime in the coming months. 

Occoquan Planning Commissioner Robert Perry was the only vote against the rezoning.

Photo_News_Utterback_rendering.png

A rendering of the layout of the 220 homes planned for Haymarket as part of the Utterback rezoning application.

If approved by the board, the application will rezone 82 acres from agricultural to “planned mixed residential” to allow between one and four single-family homes per acre on the property. It will require the removal of 12 homes that currently exist there on lots between one and 10 acres. 

The new homes are planned to sell for between $800,000 and $850,000, according to Jessica Pfeiffer, a land use planner for the applicant, Haymarket Residential LLC. 

The development will generate an estimated 157 new students in the area of Mountain View Elementary School, Bull Run Middle School and Battlefield High School. The Prince William County School Board is not opposed to the project because the additional students are not anticipated to push those schools beyond capacity. 

Proffers with the rezoning will provide $10.6 million to the county, including $4.9 million for county schools. 

Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters