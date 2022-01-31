Planning commission OKs 222-home development outside Haymarket

A plan to build 222 new homes near Haymarket has cleared a key hurdle and is awaiting final consideration from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
The Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval Wednesday, Jan. 26, of an application known as the Utterback rezoning. The application was approved on a 7-1 vote, sending it to the county board for final consideration sometime in the coming months.
Occoquan Planning Commissioner Robert Perry was the only vote against the rezoning.
If approved by the board, the application will rezone 82 acres from agricultural to “planned mixed residential” to allow between one and four single-family homes per acre on the property. It will require the removal of 12 homes that currently exist there on lots between one and 10 acres.
The new homes are planned to sell for between $800,000 and $850,000, according to Jessica Pfeiffer, a land use planner for the applicant, Haymarket Residential LLC.
The development will generate an estimated 157 new students in the area of Mountain View Elementary School, Bull Run Middle School and Battlefield High School. The Prince William County School Board is not opposed to the project because the additional students are not anticipated to push those schools beyond capacity.
Proffers with the rezoning will provide $10.6 million to the county, including $4.9 million for county schools.
