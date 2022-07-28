Despite concerns from some residents about unsightly buildings and noise, the Prince William County Planning Commission voted Wednesday to greenlight another large data center campus -- this time for the Bristow area.
The Devlin Technology Park is proposed for 270 vacant acres that stretch from the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin roads to the back of Chris Yung Elementary School. The project would bring a maximum of 4.25 million square feet of data center space likely spread among seven to 11 different buildings.
The property was originally part of the ill-fated Stonehaven residential development, a controversial plan that would have allowed more than 1,000 homes and provided a donated site for the county’s 13th high school, now known as Gainesville High School. After the project fell through, the Prince William County school division purchased a site in the same area for the school, which opened last fall.
In March 2020, housing developer Stanley Martin won the county’s approval to build 516 new homes on part of the site, a development some called "Stone haven-lite."
In February 2022, Stanley Martin switched gears and decided to abandon its residential project for data centers.
Its rezoning application was filed only a few months after the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted in September 2021 to allow data centers to be built on an adjacent 109 acres, known as "the Hunter property." A maximum of 4.7 million square feet of data center space is permitted as part of that project, according to county records.
If the Devlin Technology Park is ultimately approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the area, which was once slated to hold hundreds of new homes and a high school, will become one of the largest data center campuses in the county.
The Planning Commission voted 7-1 on Wednesday, July 27, to greenlight the project.
Commissioner Richard Berry (Gainesville) cast the lone dissenting vote. Berry said he would not vote to approve any new data center project outside of the county’s designated data center opportunity overlay district until the county completes an ongoing study on how and where to expand the overlay zone.
Berry expressed similar reservations during a review last week of the much larger, Prince William Digital Gateway.
Stanley Martin is seeking both a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to open the area for data centers. The application also asks that the area be included in the county's data center overlay zone, where data centers are allowed by-right.
The land is now planned for “suburban residential low” and “environmental resource” designations. The application asks for the area to be rezoned from “planned mixed residential” to “M-2,” which would allow for data center space.
The application asks for data centers between 60 and 105 feet in height and is proposing vegetation buffers of 100 feet between the data centers and nearby subdivisions and a 50-foot buffer along a planned extension of University Boulevard. The buildings, however, could be as tall as 120 feet with their rooftop mechanical equipment, which is not included in the county’s height limit.
Among other proffers, Stanley Martin is promising more than $13 million in contributions for transportation, fire and rescue and water quality measures. It is also promising to ensure that the data centers are built to comply with the county’s noise ordinance, which limits sound to 60 decibels during the daytime hours and 55 decibels after 10 p.m. in residential areas.
Also, in the area near Chris Yung Elementary School, the data centers would be limited to 85 feet in height and could not be built within 700 feet of the school. Both concessions were negotiated by Commissioner Tom Gordy (Brentsville).
Still, four residents who spoke in opposition to the project before the vote expressed concerns about the buildings being seen from adjacent neighborhoods and Chris Yung Elementary School. A “balloon test” performed by applicant Stanley Martin determined the buildings would be visible from homes in Amberleigh Station.
“It is visible in some locations, and from Amberleigh Station in particular,” said Prince William Deputy County Executive Rebecca Horner. “… It won’t be towering over the neighborhood, but it will be visible in some areas.”
Horner said Stanley Martin has proffered screening and fencing to minimize the impacts of the data center buildings and three associated electrical substations. Horner further said the data center developers could “paint the buildings in colors that will blend into the skyline.”
But those assurances weren’t enough to convince Dr. Steven Pleickhardt, a dentist who lives in Amberleigh Station and has a dental practice in the nearby Bristow Commons shopping center. Pleickhardt said he is president of the Amberbleigh Station homeowners' association.
“We are 100% opposed to any data centers in any Bristow neighborhoods, let alone ones that will be 120 feet tall,” Pleickhardt said before the vote.
Pleickhardt said he recently visited the Great Oaks neighborhood in Manassas where residents have been complaining about noise from a nearby Amazon data center. He said he is concerned about the annoying humming sound he heard emanating from the data center while standing in a resident’s backyard.
“I believe the noise damage that will be conferred on these neighborhoods will make them unliveable,” he said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.