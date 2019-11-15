Dividing line: Vint Hill Road currently serves as part of the rural crescent’s existing boundary line. As this aerial photograph shows, development to the east of Vint Hill Road, behind Cedar Point Elementary School, is much denser than on the other side of Vint Hill Road, where building is limited to one home per 10 acres. In recent years, however, the county supervisors have allowed both schools and large religious buildings to be built in the rural crescent. Photo by Roger Snyder.