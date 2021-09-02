You have permission to edit this article.
Planning commission advances 250 affordable, senior apartments in Woodbridge

An affordable, four-story apartment complex for seniors could be coming to Woodbridge.

The Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval of the project’s rezoning application Wednesday on a 5-2 vote, with one commissioner absent. 

Park Landing apartment complex site

The 10-acre site slated for a new, 250-unit affordable apartment complex near Golansky Boulevard and Prince William Parkway. 

The development, known as “Park Landing,” would be for people age 55 and over. It is planned for one- and two-bedroom apartments available to those making less than 60% of the area median income – about $54,000 for one person or $62,000 for two. 

Rents for one-bedroom apartments cannot exceed $1,451, and rents for two-bedroom apartments cannot exceed $1,741, based on the current area median income, according to the developer’s application. 

Park Landing affordable 250-unit

An artist's rendering of the grounds surrounding a 250-unit affordable, 55-and-up apartment complex planned for Prince William Parkway and Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge.

The building would be constructed on a vacant 10-acre lot on Golansky Boulevard near Prince William Parkway in an area with existing commercial and residential development.

“This is an infill development that fits the nature of this area and offers a known and loved product to Prince William with a new twist – affordability,” the developer’s application states. 

The applicant, KCG Development, LLC, is requesting the property be rezoned from “planned business district” to “planned mixed residential.” The 10-acre site is near the new Sheetz gas station and HarborChase assisted living facility.

Planning Commissioners Bill Milne (Neabsco) and Cynthia Moses-Nedd (Woodbridge) said affordable housing is “badly needed” in the area. Both recommended approval of the project along with three others. 

The median price for recent home sale in Prince William County is up about 16% from last year, according to the Prince William Realtors Association. And the average rent on a two-bedroom rental unit in the county is nearly $1,800 a month, according to the Virginia Housing Development Authority.

Commissioners Joe Fontanella (Coles) and Patty McKay (Brentsville) voted against recommending approval of the development over concerns about parking and tree buffering along the roads surrounding the property. 

The project still needs approval from the county’s Industrial Development Authority. The IDA will take a vote to endorse a $55 million tax-exempt revenue bond to finance the project on Sept. 13. If the IDA votes against the project, the project will not move forward.

If the bond is approved by the IDA, final approval will still be needed from the board of county supervisors. No date has been set for a board hearing. 

The project received support from the Lake Ridge Occoquan Coles Civic Association. 

“We’re talking affordable senior housing and we really need it,” LOCCA President Jack Kooyoomjian said.

