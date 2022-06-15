Dominion Energy wants to leave its 4.6 million cubic yards of toxic coal ash forever buried in a new landfill at Possum Point near the banks of the Potomac River. But residents who live near the power plant on Possum Point and at nearby Potomac Shores continue to raise objections.
During a town hall meeting Tuesday night, residents faced with the prospect of living near the Dominion Energy’s proposed 190-foot-tall coal ash landfill once again voiced their myriad concerns about possible threats to the Potomac River, the health and welfare of area residents and their property values.
Accordingly, several of the about 40 people in attendance urged Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, and county officials to urge Dominion Energy to consider other options – including removing the coal ash by barge or by rail – even if doing so takes a few years longer and costs more money.
Coal ash is the byproduct of burning coal to generate electricity, which Dominion Energy did at the Possum Point plant from 1948 to 2003. Coal ash is comprised of lead, mercury, cobalt, arsenic, hexavalent chromium and other heavy metals, many of which are carcinogens. Dominion Energy has about 27.3 million cubic yards of coal ash sitting in ponds outside four power plants around the state: at Possum Point, Chesapeake, Chesterfield and Bremo. All are located on the banks of the state’s major waterways: the Potomac, James and Elizabeth rivers.
The utility is required by federal law to clean up and safely dispose of the coal ash by 2034. A 2019 state law allows the utility to spend up to $225 million a year on the cleanup effort, which is estimated to result in an extra charge of about $5 a month for the average ratepayer.
Yolanda Green, a Possum Point resident who leads a citizens’ task force organized by Bailey to examine options for the coal ash at Possum Point, said the group’s first choice is to have the ash removed by barge. The task force has been considering a plan to ship the ash about 25 miles downriver to a coal ash recycling facility at a GenOn power plant in Newberg, Maryland.
Dominion Energy, however, is resisting the idea, saying it would cost about $800 million more than burying the ash at Possum Point and take about two years longer. Burying the coal ash in a new, synthetic-lined landfill that meets more stringent state requirements would take about eight years and cost about $347 million, while removing only 50% of the ash and barging the rest downriver to the GenOn plant is estimated to take 10 years and cost $1.14 billion, according to Dominion Energy.
The task force’s second choice is to remove the ash by rail, Green said. That option, which again would entail removing only 50% of the ash, according to Dominion, would cost an estimated $943 million and take 12 years.
Once the ash is removed, the task force would like to see the area continue to be owned and monitored by Dominion Energy but turned into a recreational space, perhaps with walking or running trails, with room for renewable energy assets such as solar panels, Green said.
But despite the task force’s recommendations, Dominion Energy is moving forward with the plan it first shared in January, which is to bury the coal ash in a new landfill on the Possum Point plant. And neither the Prince William County Board of Supervisors nor the planning commission will have veto power over the landfill plan, despite residents’ objections.
Deputy County Executive Rebecca Horner, who attended the town hall meeting with county Public Works Director Tom Smith, said the county cannot even require Dominion to undergo a “public facility review” for the new landfill, which would give the county some purview over the process, because the utility applied for and received in the mid-1980s a county permit to build a debris landfill in nearly the same location. According to Virginia Code, the new landfill would be exempt from the county review process because of those permits, among other reasons, Horner said.
Still, Horner and Smith insisted that the county would have “influence” over the permit applications Dominion Energy must submit to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to build the new landfill. The county will also require Dominion to seek and receive building permits, which will also allow some oversight on the construction of the landfill, Smith said.
Bailey, however, insisted that the landfill plan is not a done deal, saying: “I don’t hear the fat lady singing,” adding: “There are different angles to this enormous problem.”
Bailey encouraged residents to stay involved and continue to pursue the idea of moving the ash away by barge, something she called “a viable solution.” Potomac Shores resident Eddie Hill said he planned to speak with the Potomac Shores Board of Directors about possibly building a marina at Potomac Shores that could be used to remove the ash.
“We need to get it completely out of the community and save the community the trauma of living with that much ash next door,” Hill said.
Hilda Barg, a former Prince William County supervisor who lives on Cherry Hill peninsula near Potomac Shores, stressed the importance of removing the ash. She noted that people living near the power plant have suffered with the coal ash for decades. Barg said she believes exposure to the coal ash caused some of her neighbors to fall ill with cancer. Her main concern now, she said, is that the proposed coal ash landfill would be only 700 or 800 feet from the closest homes on Possum Point Road and too close to Potomac Shores, which is adjacent to the power plant.
“I’m hoping that tonight we can at least get some ideas from the community about how we save the future, the future for our children, the drinking water, the environment,” Barg said.
Barg noted that the coal came to the Possum Point via rail and could be taken out by rail. She called the idea of taking the ash out by rail or barge “a splendid idea” and worth the extra time and expense.
“They talk about a shorter process to leave it onsite,” Barg said of Dominion Energy’s rationale for building a coal ash landfill at Possum Point. “We’ve waited a long time. So if it’s 10 years instead of eight, what is two years to the health and welfare of our community? We have to look at this from all the sides and at all the options.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
