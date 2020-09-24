Potomac Shores, Shoreline, Cherry Hill and Hilda Barg were among a short list of suggestions residents offered Prince William County School Board members Thursday during a community input session held to hear naming ideas for the county’s 17th middle school.
The new middle school is under construction in the Potomac Shores community, located off U.S. 1 in Dumfries. It’s expected to open next fall. Potomac Shores is situated in an area long known to locals as the “Cherry Hill peninsula.”
Barg, a former Prince William County supervisor, is a native of the Cherry Hill area. She’s best known for being the driving force behind the county’s first homeless shelter for families – the Hilda Barg Homeless Prevention Center – which also bears her name.
Barg was instrumental in securing land for the county’s first commuter rail station as well as school sites and playing fields, said Rene Fry, a former Prince William County planning commissioner for the Potomac District who suggested the new school be named for Barg.
Barg represented the Woodbridge District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for 20 years before finishing her last term in 2007.
Barg’s name was also suggested by two other residents who praised her service and dedication to the community. Eileen Thrall, a resident of Dumfries’ Possum Point area for 49 years, spoke of Barg’s store, “The Little Shoe Box.” Thrall said Barg helped customers in need, especially schoolchildren, and “saw that they were taken care of” if they needed shoes but couldn’t afford them.
“Whenever I think of the Cherry Hill peninsula, now Potomac Shores, I think of Hilda and her family. She has done so much for Prince William County as a supervisor for 20 years,” Thrall said, noting Barg’s work with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and other regional organizations.
Other speakers suggested naming the middle school’s library for Barg or finding another way to honor her service.
George Preston, a resident of Potomac Shores, said he and his neighbors thought of “Shoreline Middle School” as a name that would reflect the entire eastern Prince William County area that will send their children to the new middle school.
“That way it’s more inclusive of the surrounding communities that may be attending the school,” Preston said. “It would just be a nice name for the community. The school is right near the water.”
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (At Large), Vice Chair Loree Williams (Woodbridge) and Justin Wilk (Potomac) make up the school board committee that will recommend a name to the full school board.
The committee’s recommendation will be presented to the school board at its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The school board will vote on the new middle school's name during the following meeting, set for Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Those who wish to submit a written public statement about a suggested name for the new middle school may do so before noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, through the online naming input form.
A verbal statement about the school’s name may be made by calling the school division’s office of facilities services at 703-791-7312 before noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, to leave a voicemail.
There will be opportunities for community members to speak at both meetings before the school board votes on the naming, according to a school division press release.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
