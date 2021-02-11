In Detroit and Chicago, Fat Tuesday means one thing: paczki. Pronounced POONCH-kee, paczki are oversized, powdered-sugar-covered pillows of doughy goodness generously filled with a variety of sweet fillings.
Some people call paczki “Polish Mardi Gras doughnuts.” But it is not as simple as that. Paczki fans know they can’t fairly be labeled an everyday jelly doughnut.
This specialty pastry is only eaten one day of the year, the day before Ash Wednesday, also known as “Fat Tuesday.” Making and eating paczki is a Polish tradition with roots in Catholicism. Historically, Polish people made paczki to use up their eggs, butter, sugar and other rich ingredients before the onset of Lent, which consists of 40 days of fasting. The tradition is said to have started in medieval ages, and Polish immigrants brought it to the United States.
Detroiters and Chicagoans flock to Polish bakeries, lining up as early as 3 a.m., to get the freshest paczki to deliver to loved ones, share with friends, or take to the office. To their great dismay, paczki-lovers in our region have been unable to find freshly made, authentic paczki. That is, until now.
Giuseppe’s Ristaurante Italiano has announced that it is making paczki to order for the first time this year. While famous locally for its thin-crust pizza and home-style Italian entrees, the Haymarket eatery will be trying something new on Fat Tuesday -- making Polish pastries.
Why is an Italian restaurant selling paczki on Fat Tuesday? Sal Russo, Giuseppe’s general manager, explained that it is not much of a stretch at all.
“I'm always searching for new desserts because I do a different dessert every week at the restaurant. I wanted something new and different. I’ve had this really old cookbook that my dad got when I was a kid. I've been looking through it and came across the recipe for paczki,” he said.
Intrigued by the looks of a sweeter, richer yeast dough and variety of fillings, Russo recently began experimenting with the recipe. A perfectionist in the kitchen, Russo says that after three tries and several batches of paczki, he’s got it just right.
Manassas resident Kirk Marusak, a Detroit native of Polish decent, said he will be heading to Giuseppe’s to buy fresh paczki on Tuesday. Being able to get fresh paczki in the DC region makes this area “feel a little more like home,” said Marusak.
Giuseppe’s is offering two flavors, the traditional raspberry-filled and also, Russo's own twist on the classic, a sweet ricotta filling.
Russo is happy to be serving the local Polish community, transplants from the Midwest who are pining for paczki, and also anyone who wants to try paczki.
Paczki are $2.50 each and are available by pre-order only by calling Giuseppe’s at 703-753-1004. Limit six. Orders must be received by this Sunday, Feb. 14.
Paczki can be picked up Monday, Feb. 15, or on Tuesday, Feb. 16, before 11 a.m. at Giuseppe’s Ristaurante Italiano, located at 15120 Washington St., Haymarket. Curbside pickup can be requested at the time of order.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
