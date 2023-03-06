Photo_Sports_Oscar Smith vs Patriot Boys Basketball_S52_5028.jpg

Patriot’s Jay Randall (24), Isaiah Vick (center) and Kaden Bates (1) celebrate with Patriot fans after defeating Oscar Smith 47-39 in the VHSL state semifinals Monday. 

 Doug Stroud
Photo_Sports_Oscar Smith vs Patriot Boys Basketball_S52_5274.jpg

Patriot’s (L-R) Kaden Bates, Jay Randall (24) and Isaiah Vick celebrate after defeating Oscar Smith 47-39 in the VHSL state semifinal game Monday, March 6.
Photo_Sports_Oscar Smith vs Patriot Boys Basketball_S52_5144.jpg

The winning score in the Monday, March 6 state semifinal game when the Patriot High Pioneers defeated Oscar Smith High School 47-39 at Gainesville High School.
Photo_Sports_Oscar Smith vs Patriot Boys Basketball_S52_4814.jpg

Student fans cheer for Patriot as they defeat Oscar Smith High School in the VHSL state tournament semifinals 47-39 Monday, March 6. 
