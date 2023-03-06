The Patriot High School boys' varsity basketball team advanced to the state finals on Monday with a commanding 47-39 win over Oscar Smith High School, of Chesapeake.
The Patriot Pioneers played the Oscar Smith Tigers in a semifinal game at Gainesville High School.
Patriot will now advance to the state finals game on Friday, March 10 where they will play the Hayfield Secondary School Hawks at the Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University at 8 p.m.
Some photos from the Monday, March 6 semifinal game:
Patriot’s (L-R) Kaden Bates, Jay Randall (24) and Isaiah Vick celebrate after defeating Oscar Smith 47-39 in the VHSL state semifinal game Monday, March 6.
Doug Stroud
The winning score in the Monday, March 6 state semifinal game when the Patriot High Pioneers defeated Oscar Smith High School 47-39 at Gainesville High School.
Doug Stroud
Student fans cheer for Patriot as they defeat Oscar Smith High School in the VHSL state tournament semifinals 47-39 Monday, March 6.
Doug Stroud
