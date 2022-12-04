Hundreds turned out Saturday morning for the 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade.
The parade featured 104 entries, including four high school marching bands, several nonprofits and community groups, local businesses, several elected officials and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Here are a few highlights:
The City of Manassas Police Honor Guard and Prince William Public Safety Honor Guard
American Legion Post 10 and local Boy Scouts
Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger
Members of the City of Manassas City Council, from left Tom Osina, Mark Wolfe, Ralph Smith and Lynn Forkell Green
Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen
Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth
Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham
Prince William County Sheriff Glen Hill
Va. Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th
Del. Michelle Maldonado, D-50th
TD Bank Woman of the Year Liz Via Gossman
Santa and Mrs. Claus brought up the rear of the parade.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were a highlight of the parade.
