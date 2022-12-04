Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 banner.jpg

The 76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade began with the parade banner.

Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 color guard.jpg

The City of Manassas Police Honor Guard and Prince William Public Safety Honor Guard
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Boy Scouts.jpg

American Legion Post 10 and local Boy Scouts
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Christmas tree.jpg
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 grinch mask.jpg
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 present.jpg
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Mayor Davis Younger.jpg

Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 city council.jpg

Members of the City of Manassas City Council, from left Tom Osina, Mark Wolfe, Ralph Smith and Lynn Forkell Green
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Chief Keen.jpg

Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Amy Ashworth.jpg

Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Ann Wheeler.jpg

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Chief Newsham.jpg

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Sheriff Hill.jpg

Prince William County Sheriff Glen Hill
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Sen. McPike.jpg

Va. Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Maldonado.jpg

Del. Michelle Maldonado, D-50th
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Woman of the Year.jpg

TD Bank Woman of the Year Liz Via Gossman
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Capt Obvious.jpg
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 kids.jpg
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 elves.jpg
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 hello Santa.jpg
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Santa.jpg

Santa and Mrs. Claus brought up the rear of the parade.
Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 Santa Mrs Claus.jpg

Santa and Mrs. Claus were a highlight of the parade.
