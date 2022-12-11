S51_3766.jpg

The Freedom Eagles defeat Madison 48-14, go undefeated 15-0, broke the states scoring record, quarterback Tristan Evans (12) broke the passing touchdown record and finish off the season bringing home the Class 6 State title. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_7634.jpg

Freedom captains Terance Bush (3), Kendall Bannister (20), Armand Tubbs (53) and Adrian Crespin (50) head out to midfield for the coin toss for Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2049.jpg

. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_7575.jpg

Freedom heads into for Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison 15-0. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_1931.jpg

Freedom's EJ Reid (4) squirts past Madison's Michael Delgado (25) during the Eagles first possession. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_3553.jpg

Freedom Head Coach Darryl Overton signals a play to his defense late in the fourth quarter. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_7558.jpg

Freedom's Aaron Duncan (11) leads the Eagles out of the tunnel for Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_Z91_0859.jpg

Freedom's Adrian Crespin (50) and Ju'elz Stanley Jackson (55) lead the Eagles defensively only allowing Madison 14 points. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2416.jpg

Defensive strong man Freedom's Devin Reeves (10) walks away after shutting down a Madison attempt for a first down on third down. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_8329.jpg

Freedom fans give the Eagles a standing ovation after defeating Madison 48-14 and bring home the school’s first football state title. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2246.jpg

Freedom's EJ Reid (4) tries to hang on with a one-handed catch with Madison's Michael Delgado (25) in tight coverage. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2134.jpg

Freedom's Terance Bush (3) wraps up Madison's running back Angelo Jreige (1) in the backfield for a loss. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_Z91_0731.jpg

Freedom Head Coach Darryl Overton prepares his players in the pregame talk for Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_Z91_1719.jpg

The Freedom Eagles band celebrate at the end of Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2244.jpg

Freedom's EJ Reid (4) attempts to make a diving catch with Madison's Michael Delgado (25) in tight coverage. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2955.jpg

Freedom's Ju'elz Stanley Jackson (55) blocking against Madison's Kevin Chadwick (21). Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_Z91_1724.jpg

Freedom is 2022-23 Class 6 State Champions. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_8172.jpg

Defensive coach Jeff Overton embraces Freedom's EJ Reid (4) near the end of Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2941.jpg

Freedom fans rise to their feet and cheer on the Eagles in their attempt to take home the State Championship title. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_7686.jpg

Madison and Freedom during the opening coin toss for Saturday’s Class 6 State Championship game held at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_Z91_1002.jpg

Freedom's Tristan Evans (12) threw for 155 yards and two touchdown passes in Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_3398.jpg

Freedom's Jeff Overton (6) ran for 212 yards and scored three touchdowns. Seen here Overton walks off the field after scoring his third touchdown of the day. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2666.jpg

Freedom's Tristan Evans (12) lead Freedom to a perfect record of 15-0 defeating Madison Saturday in the Class 6 State Championship game against Madison 48-14. Evans broke the state record for passing touchdowns this season. His record stands at 61. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_7515.jpg

Tristan Evans (12) starting quarterback listens to Freedom Head Coach Darryl Overton during pregame. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2111.jpg

Freedom’s defense shuts down Madison's Angelo Jreige (1) and held Madison to 14 points all game. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_Z91_0714.jpg

Freedom Head Coach Darryl Overton prepares his players in the pregame talk for Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_1923.jpg

Freedom's Tristan Evans (12) eludes Madison's Kevin Chadwick (21) during the Eagles first series. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_8090.jpg

Defensive coach Jeff Overton flexing at the end of Freedom's victory over Madison 48-14. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
S51_2063.jpg

Jeff Overton (6) slips through the seam with an easy jaunt into the end zone and puts Freedom up on the scoreboard first in Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
S51_1951.jpg

Freedom's center Walter Hughes (77) points out towards the Madison defense in for Saturday’s State Championship game. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
S51_3563.jpg

Freedom's Tristan Evans (12) threw for 155 yards and two touchdown passes in Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2630.jpg

Freedom's Jeff Overton (6) scored three rushing touchdowns in for Saturday’s State Championship win over against Madison 48-14. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_Z91_1814.jpg

Freedom's EJ Reid (4) does a backflip after the Eagles handily defeat Madison 48-14 in Saturday’s State Championship game against Madison. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.