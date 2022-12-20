First_PWT_Menorah Lighting_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_9066.jpg

Rabbi Shmuel Perlstein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas, leads participants during a community Menorah lighting on the first night of Chanukah, Sunday, Dec. 18.

Pictured from left are Prince William County firefighter Lt. Robert Kieb Jr., Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, Perlstein and Capt. John Gillis, also a county firefighter.

Rabbi Shmuel Perlstein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas, lights his candle alongside Supervisor Jeanine Lawson. The two are flanked by Prince William County firefighters Lt. Robert Kieb Jr., left, and Capt. John Gillis. 
Rabbi Shmuel Perlstein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas, leads participants during a Menorah lighting at the Virginia Gateway shopping Center on the the first night of Chanukah on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Rabbi Shmuel Perlstein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Greater Gainesville and Manassas, leads the lighting of the Menorah at the Atlas Walk Way in Gainesville on the first night of Chanukah, Sunday, Dec. 18. 
The Houlahan family, from left, Dhruvika, Ainsley, 7, Kendall, 11, and Brent, of Manassas, observe the lighting of the Menorah at Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on Monday, Dec. 18, the first night of Chanukah.
A father and daughter watch as a Menorah is lit on at the Virginia Gateway shopping Center in Gainesville on Sunday, Dec. 18, the first night of Chanukah.

The community Menorah lighting was the first of three conducted around Prince William County this week by the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas.
Abraham Ferguson, 7, of Gainesville, lights his candle during a community Menorah lighting and Chanukah celebration at Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on Sunday, Dec. 18. 
Two children light candles during a community Menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 18, the first night of Chanukah. Held at the Virginia Gateway shopping center, the event was led by the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas.
Tunga Fox and her daughter, Erica, 14, and husband, Jason, of Bristow, participate in the community Menorah lighting at the Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on the first night of Chanukah on Sunday, Dec. 18. 
Tunga Fox, center, participates in the lighting of the Menorah at Virginia Gateway in Gainesville on Sunday, Dec. 18.
About 100 people attended a community Menorah lighting at the Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on Sunday, Dec. 18, led by the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas.
A dad helps his young son light a candle during a community Menorah lighting at the Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on Sunday, Dec. 18, led by the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas. 
Kids rush to pick up chocolate Gelt coins after they were dropped from a Prince William County firetruck on Sunday, Dec. 18, during a first night of Chanukah. 
People hold candles during the community Menorah lighting at the Virginia Gateway shopping Center in Gainesville on Sunday, Dec. 18.
