Rabbi Shmuel Perlstein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas, leads participants during a community Menorah lighting on the first night of Chanukah, Sunday, Dec. 18.
Pictured from left are Prince William County firefighter Lt. Robert Kieb Jr., Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, Perlstein and Capt. John Gillis, also a county firefighter.
Rabbi Shmuel Perlstein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas, leads participants during a Menorah lighting at the Virginia Gateway shopping Center on the the first night of Chanukah on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Rabbi Shmuel Perlstein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Greater Gainesville and Manassas, leads the lighting of the Menorah at the Atlas Walk Way in Gainesville on the first night of Chanukah, Sunday, Dec. 18.
The Houlahan family, from left, Dhruvika, Ainsley, 7, Kendall, 11, and Brent, of Manassas, observe the lighting of the Menorah at Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on Monday, Dec. 18, the first night of Chanukah.
Two children light candles during a community Menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 18, the first night of Chanukah. Held at the Virginia Gateway shopping center, the event was led by the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas.
Rabbi Shmuel Perlstein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas, lights his candle alongside Supervisor Jeanine Lawson. The two are flanked by Prince William County firefighters Lt. Robert Kieb Jr., left, and Capt. John Gillis.
A dad helps his young son light a candle during a community Menorah lighting at the Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on Sunday, Dec. 18, led by the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas.
Tunga Fox and her daughter, Erica, 14, and husband, Jason, of Bristow, participate in the community Menorah lighting at the Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on the first night of Chanukah on Sunday, Dec. 18.
About 100 people attended a community Menorah lighting at the Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on Sunday, Dec. 18, led by the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas.
About 100 people gathered at the Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville on Sunday for a community Menorah lighting led by the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Gainesville and Greater Manassas.
Rabbi Schmuel Perlstein, director of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life, was joined by Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and two county firefighters for the event, Capt. John Gillis and Lt. Robert Kieb Jr.
Perlstein led the lighting of the first candle of the Menorah. The light was then shared with community members who participated in the celebration.
Traditional chocolate Gelt coins were dropped from a Prince William County firetruck to the delight of the children who attended.
The community Menorah lighting was one of three planned around the county this week to celebrate Chanukah, the festival of lights.
Perlstein led another Menorah lighting in Manassas on Monday, Dec. 19. A third is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at River Mill Park in Occoquan.
