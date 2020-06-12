Most of Prince William County’s playgrounds, golf courses, tennis, volleyball and pickleball courts reopened to the public on Friday -- the same day Northern Virginia moved into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
County park crews on Friday began the process of removing yellow caution tape that had circled about 50 county playgrounds since mid-March, said Brent Heavner, spokesman for the county's department of parks, recreation and tourism.
The department announced the new status of its facilities on its website.
Outdoor amenities such as play structures, picnic tables, and pavilions are not subject to regular cleaning, however, so county officials are continuing to stress the importance of hand washing and/or sanitizing when people use them, Heavner said.
As was announced last month, not all county parks facilities will reopen to the public this summer. Outdoor pools and waterparks will remain closed for the season due to the county's inability to hire and train lifeguards in the spring during pandemic restrictions.
Also, the county’s indoor recreation centers will remain closed to all but summer day camps, which will begin July 6.
Most other facilities, however, are open now or will be open in the coming week, Heavner said.
“It does take some time to reopen our amenities. Locust Shade Park’s golf facilities and our historic sites, for example, will reopen on June 18,” Heavner said. “Likewise, bringing our park restrooms back into operation is also a rolling process that will continue for the next couple of weeks.”
Visitors are asked to continue to review informational signage when in the parks, practice social distancing when interacting with people from outside their household, and wash or sanitize their hands frequently especially after touching any shared surfaces.
Other information about specific county amenities released Friday included:
- The boat ramp at Lake Ridge Park is available for private watercraft launch as well as kayak and stand-up-paddleboard rentals. Jon boat and paddleboat rentals are not currently available.
- Fishing is permitted at Silver Lake Park, Locust Shade Park and Lake Ridge Park.
- Prince William Golf Course, Forest Greens Golf Course, and Lake Ridge Golf Course are open.
- County skate parks are open.
- Dog parks are open.
- Gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited in the parks during Phase 2.
Beginning Thursday, June 18, the following facilities will reopen:
- Historic sites; tours will be available for groups of seven or fewer at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.; Thursday through Monday.
- Locust Shade Park driving range, mini-golf and batting cages.
- Events, organized activities, and rentals within Prince William County's Parks or at Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism facilities are postponed until further notice.
Park visitors should adhere to the following guidelines:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid congregating in groups of more than 50.
- Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.
- Avoid touching shared surfaces.
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.
- Do not park illegally.
