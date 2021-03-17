You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pharmacies expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions, longer list of essential workers

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 vaccine syringes in a basket Virginia Mercury

A basket of syringes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ready to be used at Richmond Raceway in Richmond on Feb. 2, 2021. 

 Parker Michels-Boyce For the Virginia Mercury

Several categories of essential workers, as well as those between the ages of 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions, are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at several local pharmacies, the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday.

In Prince William County, pharmacies participating in the program include Safeway, CVS, Giant Food, Rite Aid, Harris Teeter, Walgreens, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

The stores will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only to those already eligible for vaccine, including health care workers and others in the 1a priority group, Virginians age 65 and older as well as many frontline essential workers, including:

  • Police, fire and hazmat workers
  • Those living and working in correctional facilities and homeless shelters
  • Food and agriculture workers, including veterinarians
  • Those who work in manufacturing; grocery stores (including farmers markets and food vendors; public transit, including rideshare drivers; mail carriers, including USPS and private
  • Officials needed to maintain continuity of government, including judges and public facing judicial workers; clergy and faith leaders and janitorial or cleaning workers.

The expansion follows the state’s recent announcement that some Virginia communities could move from Phase 1b to phase 1c, based upon a variety of factors, including vaccine demand decreases "despite strong efforts to engage eligible populations, particularly among those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," the VDH press release said.

Individuals who are interested in getting vaccinated at a local pharmacy may visit  VaccineFinder.org to find eligible pharmacy locations, hours, phone numbers and scheduling links where available, the release said.  

While many pharmacies have continued to work directly with the health departments to vaccinate vulnerable populations, some pharmacies, such as CVS, have their own independent online scheduling for vaccine appointments that is not tied to the state’s waiting list.

The VDH continues to urge everyone who lives or works in Virginia to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1). Additional languages are available.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters