Pharmacies expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions, longer list of essential workers

Several categories of essential workers, as well as those between the ages of 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions, are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at several local pharmacies, the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday.
In Prince William County, pharmacies participating in the program include Safeway, CVS, Giant Food, Rite Aid, Harris Teeter, Walgreens, Walmart and Sam’s Club.
The stores will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only to those already eligible for vaccine, including health care workers and others in the 1a priority group, Virginians age 65 and older as well as many frontline essential workers, including:
- Police, fire and hazmat workers
- Those living and working in correctional facilities and homeless shelters
- Food and agriculture workers, including veterinarians
- Those who work in manufacturing; grocery stores (including farmers markets and food vendors; public transit, including rideshare drivers; mail carriers, including USPS and private
- Officials needed to maintain continuity of government, including judges and public facing judicial workers; clergy and faith leaders and janitorial or cleaning workers.
The expansion follows the state’s recent announcement that some Virginia communities could move from Phase 1b to phase 1c, based upon a variety of factors, including vaccine demand decreases "despite strong efforts to engage eligible populations, particularly among those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," the VDH press release said.
Individuals who are interested in getting vaccinated at a local pharmacy may visit VaccineFinder.org to find eligible pharmacy locations, hours, phone numbers and scheduling links where available, the release said.
While many pharmacies have continued to work directly with the health departments to vaccinate vulnerable populations, some pharmacies, such as CVS, have their own independent online scheduling for vaccine appointments that is not tied to the state’s waiting list.
The VDH continues to urge everyone who lives or works in Virginia to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1). Additional languages are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.