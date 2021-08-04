You have permission to edit this article.
Pentagon officer fatally stabbed on bus platform was an Army veteran who served in Iraq

  Updated
Pentagon Force Protection Senior Officer George Gonzalez

Pentagon Force Protection Senior Officer George Gonzalez was killed while on duty on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Officials have identified the police officer who was killed on a transit platform outside the Pentagon on Tuesday as Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez, a New York native and military veteran who served in Iraq.

Gonzalez was reportedly stabbed to death during an “ambush” attack on a Pentagon bus platform, according to an Associated Press report. The assailant, identified as Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia, was killed by gunfire during the attack, the report said.  

Gonzalez was a native of Brooklyn, New York, a die-hard Yankees fan and a graduate of New York City’s Canarsie High School, according to a statement from Pentagon Force Protection Agency Wednesday morning.  

Gonzalez joined the force as a police officer on July 22, 2018. He was promoted twice and attained the rank of Senior Officer in 2020, the statement said.  

Gonzalez was a military and police veteran. He served previously with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration and United States Army. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq, the statement said.  

“Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others. As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger. Officer Gonzalez’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace,” the statement said.  

Flags are being flown at half-mast on the Pentagon Reservation in honor of Gonzalez’ loss, according to a Tuesday statement from U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III.  

“This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in -- and who visit -- the Pentagon on a daily basis. He and his fellow officers are members of the Pentagon family, and known to us all as professional, skilled and brave. This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make,” Austin said.  

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.   

