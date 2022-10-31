A 31-year-old Dumfries man walking along Greentree Lane in Dumfries Friday night was struck and killed by a car exiting Interstate 95 and heading east onto Dumfries Road, according to Prince William County police.
Investigators responded to the area of Dumfries Road and Greentree Lane at 9:44 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 in response to the crash. They arrived to find that the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, a 27-year-old Stafford man, was traveling north on I-95 and attempting to merge onto Dumfries Road when he struck the victim, who was identified as Jamel Terrell Tanner, 31, of Dumfries, Carr said in a news release.
Tanner was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, the release said.
The vehicle remained at the scene of the crash. The driver was not found to be speeding or impaired. Tanner was wearing dark clothing and walking on the roadway when the incident occurred, the release said.
The incident marked the eighth traffic fatality involving a pedestrian on Prince William County roadways in 2022.
