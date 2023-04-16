Prince William County police were responding late Saturday night to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Sudley Road near the West Gate subdivision in Manassas.
Police had partially blocked southbound Sudley Road between Crestwood Drive and Portsmouth Road as of about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, as officers investigated the crash.
The incident was reported to police at about 10:19 p.m. As of midnight Sunday, April 16, police had not yet released any information about the crash or the fate of the pedestrian.
According to police radio traffic, the vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled from the scene before police arrived.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
