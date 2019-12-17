A 34-year-old Haymarket man was struck and killed while crossing Linton Hall Road Tuesday morning, Prince William County police said.
Police responded to the area of Linton Hall and Whitney roads in Gainesville at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian, Prince William County police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Linton Hall Road approaching the intersection with Whitney Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was crossing Linton Hall Road from a nearby service station to Gateway Center Plaza in a designated crosswalk, according to the news release.
“The striking vehicle was determined to have had the right-of-way with a green signal while the pedestrian signal indicated not to cross,” Perok said in the news release.
The pedestrian, identified as Korey Nicholas Aldrich, 34, of Haymarket, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.
The striking vehicle remained on scene. The driver was identified as a 62-year-old Gainesville man.
No other injuries were reported.
