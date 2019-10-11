A 67-year-old Woodbridge woman has died after being struck by a car while she attempted to cross Graham Park Road early Friday morning, according to police.
The victim, Zorka Vesovic, 67, of Woodbridge, was transported to the hospital after she was hit by a 2010 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 16-year-old girl, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Vesovic was walking “within the crosswalk” in the 3600 block of Graham Park Road when she was truck at 6:53 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Carr said in a news release.
The Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Graham Park Road when it hit Vesovic, Carr said.
Vesovic was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.