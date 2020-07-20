A pedestrian struck by a car in the Bristow area on Tuesday, June 29, has died of his injuries, according to Prince William County police.
Tyler Joseph Thoma, 27, of no fixed address, died on Sunday, July 19, as a result of the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a 2013 Ford Fiesta at about 9:52 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.
Thoma was walking “within the roadway” when he was struck by the Ford Fiesta, which was traveling southbound on Nokesville Road, also known as Va. 28, just past the intersection of Golf Academy Drive, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The driver, a 24-year-old Bristow man, remained at the scene of the incident and was not hurt.
The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital after the crash. Neither speed, alcohol nor drug use were factors in the driver's role in the collision, Carr said in a news release.
