Vinter Chris Pearmund is known for his stable of wineries and vineyards, but at heart, he’s a farmer. He doesn’t wield a pitchfork or sling bales of hay. His domain springs from the earth by converting vines into wine.
If that doesn’t sound like a conventional farmer, ask him about the weather and growing grapes. That is if you have time to listen to his response. Read: It’s not easy.
He now has a store that further reflects his farming bona fides and those of more than a score of other local tillers of the land and artisans. The establishment embodies “down home.”
The Pearmund Farm Store unwrapped its horn of plenty earlier this month. It sells hams, beef jerky, eggs, peanut butter, honey, jellies, jams, pecans, coffee, candles, soap, cider, kombucha, hot sauces, local art and more. Twenty-five vendors (and growing) keep the store stocked. Wine from the three Pearmund wineries is also for sale, of course.
Many of the products spring from Fauquier County’s artesian cornucopia, but they might hail from anywhere in the Old Dominion.
“We are trying to feature as many local products as possible,” said Megan Hayes, store manager. “There’s a lot of items we carry from Fauquier, but also the surrounding counties.”
Indoor and outdoor seating is provided, including a patio and front porch. Since the winery is a grape toss away, conventional wine tastings are not offered at the farm store. However, guests can order wine by the bottle for enjoyment on-site or off.
During the summer and fall months, fresh fruits and vegetables will be available, adding to what is already a market with depth.
“We’ve reached out to local farmers so the store can become a market for their products,” said Pearmund. "During the winter, it will provide a venue for them to sell non-perishable items.”
The Farm Store is part of a five-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot farmhouse that sits on a low rise just before turning right into Pearmund Cellars winery. In keeping with Virginia’s legendary past, it comes with its own historic story.
The home sits on property that was birthed as a land grant in 1743 to a Colonel Harrison, who served in the Revolutionary War. He built a cabin on the site, and today the 277-year-old dwelling is the base of the farmhouse.
The home had been leased for years, but recently the tenant moved on, offering an opportunity for Pearmund further to accessorize his 30-acre estate with another guest attraction. Fifteen acres of Chardonnay grapevines grow nearby.
Upstairs, five rooms can be rented for private parties ranging in size from two to 12 people. Guests pay at $100 “entry fee” that gets turned into a gift card that they can use in the store or at the winery, essentially making the room rental free.
Rooms “can be reserved exclusively for a small private party. We can provide food, and for three hours, you would have a parlor-like setting for family and friends,” said Pearmund.
With COVID-19 constricting the urge for public gatherings, reserving a room for a small private event allows folks to entertain in a public setting while feeling safe.
“It’s like going to visit grandma’s house in the country. You can bring your food, or we can provide it,” said Pearmund.
The store is at 6188 Georgetown Run Road, Broad Run, and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the Pearmund Farm Store, drop by https://pearmundfarmstore.com/.
