A paving company seeking a special-use permit for an asphalt plant near a predominantly non-white elementary school has pledged $250,000 to Prince William County schools ahead of a consequential vote on the project this week.
The proposed asphalt plant would be located just 1,450 feet from Mullen Elementary school whose student body is 89% minority and 66% economically disadvantaged, according to school division data.
The applicant, Allan Myers Paving, has already provided $100,000 to Mullen Elementary School to buy new laptops and other electronic devices for 200 of the school’s students. Now, the company is offering an additional $50,000 a year for the next five years to Prince William County schools for STEM-related instruction, said Allan Myers spokesman Michael Carlin.
“The company has a long-standing commitment to community, particularly in the areas of workforce training and education,” Carlin said.
Carlin said the company worked with Rhonda Ellington, the principal at Mullen Elementary, and Dawn Davis, Prince William County Schools director of community outreach, business partnerships and philanthropy and the executive director of SPARK, the school division’s foundation, on the contribution.
Allan Myers’ contribution to the school division is one of several contributions the company has made to the community in recent weeks. The company has also given $75,000 to area food banks and has offered to pay for a sound wall between Bethlehem Road and a nearby townhome community.
“I think we’re at a point now that the community is actually better off with Allan Myers than without them due to the extensive commitments that the company has made to improve the area,” Carlin said.
But the paving company’s efforts have not satisfied local residents who are opposed to the project.
Residents of the densely crowded neighborhoods near the asphalt plant have raised concerns that the project will increase daily dump-truck traffic and pollution in the area, leading to longer commutes and negative health impacts.
More than 50 residents from the Blackburn, Rebel Walk and Kessler Ridge communities protested the asphalt plant two weeks ago. Protesters brought their children with them, many of whom attend Mullen Elementary School.
Becky Barnett, a resident of the Kessler Ridge townhome community who has organized opposition against the project, said Allan Myers’ pledge to provide funding to Prince William County schools felt like “a bribe” and “hush money.”
“Our kids can use the computers; they can use the funds. So, we’re happy about that piece. But we’re not happy about how they went about it. It feels like a bribe, like, ‘Let me just shove money down your throat so you’ll say yes to us,’” Barnett said.
Barnett said, “the optics” of the company’s school donations just one week before the vote “looked really bad.” She said many nearby residents opposed to the plant feel the same way and were upset when they found out Allan Myers is offering more money to the schools.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will take a vote on whether to approve the special use permit for the asphalt plant at the board’s 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
This will be the board’s second vote on the project after deadlocking 4-4 on a vote to deny the permit in July.
Carlin said the company is “optimistic” that the project will be approved at Tuesday’s meeting.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
