Five minutes into Friday’s state quarterfinal matchup, Patriot was already in full control.
Building a 10-point first quarter lead, the Pioneers (26-3) cruised to the Class 6 boys basketball state semifinals for the second straight year with their 52-36 quarterfinal win over Landstown in a game played at Gainesville High.
Patriot next faces powerful Oscar Smith (25-1) on Monday at 7 p.m. in the state semis, also at Gainesville. Oscar Smith eliminated Forest Park 79-52 Friday in another quarterfinal. Defending state champion Hayfield and South Lakes meet in the other state semi.
Active, aggressive, unrelenting defense carried the Pioneers Friday, as Landstown (19-7) scored just 10 points in the first half.
“It's been a staple of what we've been trying to do all season. I mean, our guys really have been defending, especially in the playoffs,” Patriot coach Sherman Rivers said.
With both teams turning the ball over on their first possessions, it was eventually Patriot who struck first, and they struck hard.
Playing with quick hands on defense and a fast pace in transition, the Pioneers scored their first five baskets at the rim to pull ahead 10-0, and never looked back.
Leading 15-7 after the first quarter, Patriot’s defense continued to wreak havoc throughout the second as they held the Eagles without a field goal to take a 23-10 lead into the locker room.
“We don't want them to have anything easy, even inbounds. We want them to feel that pressure. It wears on you as the game goes along,” Rivers said.
The highlight of the night came early in the second when junior Isaiah Vick blocked a jumper just inside the 3-point line, collected the loose ball with no one in front of him, and threw down a one-handed dunk on the breakaway, electrifying the packed Gainesville High gymnasium.
“I actually tripped, it wasn’t like a clean dribble and dunk,” Vick said. “I tripped a little bit, but I still had time to dunk the ball.”
Landstown wouldn’t go away in the third. The two teams went back and forth with the Eagles closing to nine, but the Pioneers had an answer for everything that got thrown their way as they led 37-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Vick opened the fourth with a 3-pointer from the left corner, and the Pioneers kept piling it on from there. Leading by 22 with a few minutes to go, the teams traded free throws to bleed out the clock to a final score of 52-36.
Junior Dezmond Hopkins led the Pioneers with 11, while seniors Jay Randall and Kaden Bates scored nine. Vick and senior Nasir Coleman both finished with eight.
Patriot is bidding to advance to their first state championship, after falling to Cedar Run District archrival Battlefield in the semifinals last year.
“We're going to have to be on top of our stuff on Monday (against Oscar Smith). Hopefully we can come out and give the same effort defensively and try to make a little bit more shots on the offensive end,” Rivers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.