Less than two years after it opened, the Warrenton house that hosted Herren Wellness at Twin Oaks is for sale following the quiet closure in October 2022 of the substance-abuse recovery center led by former professional basketball player Chris Herren.
Herren opened the recovery center in November 2020 with help from the PATH Foundation, a nonprofit that provides health and wellness resources in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpepper counties. In 2019, PATH bought the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom house for $1.9 million.
The Twin Oaks center could accommodate up to 21 clients but originally opened with four. The center was staffed by 20 full-time employees that ranged from life coaches and personal trainers to chefs and meditation instructors.
Now, the center is closed, and the house went on the market April 20 for an asking price of about $2.6 million.
“In conjunction with the PATH Foundation, ... we have made the decision to shift our focus of service in Fauquier County … to our headquarters in Seekonk,” Herren Wellness said in an Oct. 10, 2022, news release that was just shared with the Fauquier Times earlier this week.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the PATH Foundation in Fauquier County schools on prevention initiatives in addition to continuing to support and advocate for the recovery community.”
Herren Wellness declined further comment and referred questions to the PATH Foundation.
Amy Petty, the PATH Foundation’s vice president of communications, said the center’s growth was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the center’s operation was short, Petty said PATH’s support provided more than 800 days of scholarship recovery treatment to area residents needing financial assistance. Recovery stays at Herren Wellness Center cost $15,000 a month, but the center offered two scholarships each month to local residents in need.
“The Herren Project scholarship (provided) 1,700 days in assistance to those from outside Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties,” said Petty.
Herren, who struggled with addiction during his younger years, became sober in 2008 and became a motivational speaker on substance abuse prevention. He gave several talks in Fauquier County before opening Herren Wellness Center at Twin Oaks in Warrenton.
“I felt a connection to the people of Fauquier,” Herren said to the Fauquier Times in a 2020 interview before the facility opened.
Herren’s first residential substance abuse recovery center opened in Seekonk, Massachusetts, in 2018. He opened a sober living center half a mile from the primary recovery center in the fall of 2018.
With the center closed, resources are limited in Fauquier County for those seeking recovery from substance abuse. But Petty said PATH continues to provide funding to developing recovery resources in the three counties it serves.
“PATH helped the Warrenton Meeting Place organization purchase property that provides meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al Anon and other 12-step groups that support substance use recovery,” Petty said in an email. “We worked closely with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and Oxford House International to open men’s sober living residence located in Culpeper – the first such facility in our three-county service area.”
And for residents who utilized Twin Oak’s services, Petty said Herren Wellness continues to hold weekly alumni meetings for prior residents as well as providing scholarships for PATH foundation residents in financial need.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.