The Haymarket Town Council voted unanimously this week to strip the title of "vice mayor" from fellow Town Councilman Joe Pasanello two days before his term expired Saturday.
The move was prompted by an email critical of Haymarket Mayor David Leake, which Pasanello sent to the writer of this story last month.
Pasanello's June 14 email to this reporter predicted “a rubber stamp approval of the Crossroad’s Village by the new council at the behest of the mayor and his acolytes.”
“It’s unfortunate that the Mayor hides his correspondence behind the ‘skirt’ of exemption to FOIA as the chief executive but that is indicative of his leadership,” Pasanello's email said.
Crossroads Village is a proposed mixed-use development on land bordering Interstate 66 and U.S. 15 and adjacent to Chik-fil-A, The Fauquier Bank and CVS. The developer’s request for a rezoning and special permits needed for three drive-thru fast-food restaurants and a bank are currently being considered by the town’s planning commission and will eventually move to the town council.
Censure vote taken during special meeting while Pasanello out of town
The town council approved the resolution in a 5-0 vote during a special meeting held Thursday, June 28. In addition to censuring Pasanello, the move relieved him of all duties and committee assignments until the end of his term, June 30. Pasanello did not seek re-election May 1.
Pasanello was vacationing and not at the meeting when he was censured.
The resolution cites violations of sections 12 and 13 of the town of Haymarket’s code of ethics and standards of conduct that applies to town council and appointed officials.
Section 12 states: “Recognize that interaction with the media is a vital link in maintaining good communication with the public. Town Council comments to the media should be in a courteous, statesmanlike manner and should maintain the propriety of the Council when speaking to public issues, or to opinions of colleagues and individuals.”
Section 13 states: “Make sure that a clear distinction is made between personal opinion or belief and a decision made by the Mayor, Town Council, PC and ARB.” The acronyms refer to the Town of Haymarket Planning Commission and the Architectural Review Board.
Pasanello signed the four-page ethics and conduct code on July 5, 2016, a few days after starting a two-year term on July 1. He was first elected in 2014.
Pasanello: Leake accessed emails through FOIA request
In an email to the Prince William Times on Friday, Pasanello said, in part, “Council’s action was unfortunate given that I was unable to attend the special meeting called by the mayor to be held two days before the end of [my] term. I would have certainly provided perspective and input for the council’s consideration and deliberation.”
Pasanello said Leake gained access to his email to this writer through Freedom of Information Act requests "on four or five occasions starting in April. I don't think he FOIA'd any other council [members]," Pasanello said.
Pasanello said before departing for vacation he “tried to gather all relevant information by reaching out to the town’s attorney and mayor but they were either unavailable or unresponsive between Friday and Monday evening,” referring to June 22 through 25.
Pasanello added his thanks to the voters who elected him twice and the constituents he served.
Mayor declines comment
Leake declined to comment on the resolution of censure, calling it a “personnel matter.” Council member Donna Edwards, who introduced the resolution of censure, likewise wouldn’t comment nor did Council member Connor Leake, the mayor’s son.
Council member Chris Morris said he agreed with the resolution. Council appointed Morris vice mayor through June 30 in Pasanello’s place.
Council members Steve Shannon and John Cole could not be immediately be reached for comment.
Regarding the issue of emails and access to them, Alan Gernhardt, of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, said there's nothing "inherently wrong" with an elected official gaining access to another elected official's email through a FOIA request.
However, Gernhardt said he'd never heard of an elected official being censured over an email to the press.
The Virginia FOIA Advisory Council is a state agency charged with helping elected officials and the public resolve issues relating the the state's freedom of information laws.
"I cannot recall offhand having heard of a vice mayor being removed from office due to an email sent to a member of the press, but FOIA does not look to the purpose of a request or address what someone may do with public records after they are received,” Gernhardt wrote.
James Ivancic
