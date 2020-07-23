The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a flood warning for parts of Northern Virginia and Maryland, including Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Meanwhile parts of southeastern Prince William County are under a "flash flood warning," which means flooding is imminent and those living near waterways prone to flooding should move to higher ground, the weather service says.
The flash flood warning is in effect until 1:45 a.m.
"Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen. Rain of 1 to 2 inches is expected in the next hour," the weather service says, and "flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."
Some locations that may experience flooding include Dale City, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Montclair, Lorton, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Independent Hill, Mason Neck and Occoquan, the weather service says.
A wider area of the county is under a flood warning until 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to the weather service.
Up to an inch and a half of rain has already fallen in these areas, and an additional 1 to 2 inches will be possible, the warning said.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington, Alexandria, Centreville, Dale City, Reston, Annandale, Springfield, Fairfax, Fort Hunt, Vienna, Groveton, Falls Church, Huntington, Mantua, Fort Belvoir, Pimmit Hills, Woodbridge, Quantico, Lake Ridge and Burke.
Prince William County is asking residents to stay off the roads except for emergency travel. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.
