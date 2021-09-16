Parts of Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park under flood warning until 10:30 p.m.

Parts of Prince William County as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and several areas of Northern Virginia are under a flood warning until 10:30 p.m. because of heavy rain moving through the area.
Already, about 1.5 to 2 inches of rain have already fallen in the area, the National Weather service says, and flooding “is ongoing and expected to begin shortly” in the following areas: Centreville, Dale City, Springfield, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Quantico, Lake Ridge, Burke, Linton Hall, Chantilly, Montclair, Lorton, Franconia, Bull Run, Newington, Triangle, Dumfries, Manassas, West Springfield and Sudley.
The flood warning is in place until 10:30 p.m.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area, the National Weather Service says.
Residents are warned to take particular caution if driving on flooding roads, reminding residents to: “Turn around, don’t drown” when encountering flooding, as m,ost flood deaths occur in vehicles.
