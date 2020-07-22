The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Prince William, Fauquier and Culpeper counties as well as the City of Manassas until 4:15 p.m.
At 3:16 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Warrenton to near Bealeton to 14 miles east of Orange, moving east at 20 miles per hour, the weather service said.
Hazards associated with the storm include 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail.
“Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles,” the warning said.
Roadways may become blocked by downed trees, and localized power outages are possible.
Locations impacted include Stafford, Dale City, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge, Aquia Creek, Lake Ridge, Linton Hall, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Manassas, Cherry Hill, Independent Hill, Falmouth, Nokesville, Catlett, Stones Corner, Roseville, Garrisonville and Ramoth.
