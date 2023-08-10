Manassas battlefield

Manassas National Battlefield Park

 Photo courtesy of National Park Service
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

wawright
wawright

I don’t understand the concept of the county entrusting the preservation of historic sites and artifacts to commercial enterprises that have a financial incentive to minimize and ignore their significance. Isn’t this like asking the fox to guard the hen house?

Case in point – on August 4th a QTS attorney wrote a condescending 13-page letter to the Historical Commission, essentially telling them how they should do their jobs and what should be important to them. The letter suggested that since the Board of County Supervisors approved the Prince William Digital Gateway Comprehensive Plan Amendment, it is time for those charged with responsible stewardship of irreplaceable historic treasures to throw in the towel and fall in line.

The Democratic majority on the Board of County Supervisors seemed to echo the “done deal” attitude when they recently rejected resolutions intended to evaluate the historical and cultural significance of areas adjacent to the Manassas battlefield.

As the letter from the Superintendent of Manassas National Battlefield Park attests, those dedicated to preserving the historical and cultural bounty of Prince William County are not ready to lie down before this industrial steamroller.

You are getting a sneak preview of how the predatory big tech juggernauts and their army of sharkskin-clad mouthpieces intend to bend your county to their will. Be vigilant. Once you let this camel’s nose under the tent, you will never be able to evict it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.