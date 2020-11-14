Parks and open space are now more popular than ever due to the pandemic. More folks are taking advantage of the great outdoors to exercise, enjoy nature, and as a way to take their minds off of our current situation. That makes this a perfect time to take a look at the history of some of our parks and the ordinary citizens that made them happen.
Leesylvania State Park
This park encompasses 508 acres near the end of Neabsco Road in Woodbridge. It’s on land donated by Daniel K. Ludwig, a billionaire who owned the American-Hawaiian Steamship Company.
Ludwig was an 8th grade dropout who was No. 1 on the Forbes wealthiest Americans list in 1981. His company lawyer, who had served as the director of the National Park Service, helped convince Mr. Ludwig to donate the land, which he had bought as an investment in 1978.
Local residents had been vocal in their support and a large part of the effort to preserve this land. This public advocacy behind the creation of parks, often beginning with one or just a few citizens, is a common theme in Prince William and across the country.
Leesylvania has historical value for numerous reasons. It was the site of Indian activity and later was the longtime home of various members of the Lee family. The Lees acquired the land by marriage in 1674. The first Lee to actually live there, Henry Lee II, came in 1747 and named it Leesylvania, meaning Lee’s woods. Henry Lee III, Revolutionary War cavalry leader, governor of Virginia, and father of Robert E. Lee; Charles Lee, George Washington's personal lawyer and attorney general of the United States; Richard Bland Lee, the first congressman of Northern Virginia and a person influential in moving the capital to Washington, D.C.; and Edmund J. Lee, mayor of Alexandria, were all born there.
Later, there was a Confederate gun battery there, but more recently it was the site of a proposed amusement park, gambling facility and housing development in the late 1950s. The key to this project, the gambling ship in Maryland waters just off shore, was made illegal in 1958 when Maryland changed its laws. This doomed the entire project after just a few years.
Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge
This 580-acre refuge lies at the end of Dawson Beach Road just upriver from Leesylvania on the Potomac River. This land was the site of Indian activity, a tobacco plantation, a fishery, a hog farm and a local swimming area (Dawson’s Beach) before being bought by the Department of the Army in 1950.
It started out as the Army Transmitting Station, which became one of the largest communications facilities in the world.
It was later a research station studying the electromagnetic pulse effects of thermonuclear explosions as the Woodbridge Research Facility, part of the Harry Diamond Laboratories. The Marumsco National Wildlife Refuge was also originally part of the acreage of the Army facility and was made a park through the efforts in the 1960s of Elizabeth Hartwell, a local resident who recognized the value of preserving land along the Potomac River for bald eagles and other wildlife.
In 1991, the facility was decommissioned as part of the federal base realignment and closure legislation. There were plans to develop the property with a medium-density residential housing project, but due to the intervention of numerous residents led by Jim Waggener and the Prince William Natural Resources Council, the land was turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the park we all enjoy today.
Merrimac Farm National Wildlife Area
This park near Nokesville is another that came into being because of a citizens’ group, the Prince William Conservation Alliance (PWCA), led by Kim Hosen. It is a partnership with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the U.S. Marine Corps and the PWCA to ensure the land remains wild and serves as productive wildlife habitat in the face of development. It also serves as a buffer for Marine Corps Base Quantico.
There is evidence here of Indian activity prior to European settlement, and circa 1687 the land was part of the Brent Town Tract -- land granted by King James II as a haven for Huguenots, a religious group then experiencing persecution in France and England. Later, Green Level plantation was established here circa 1770. The land was a game and hunting preserve for many years.
Now you can hunt, fish, view wildlife and just enjoy the great outdoors on its 301 acres. And in the spring, it features arguably the best fields of Virginia Bluebells in the area and is host to the annual Bluebell Festival.
Prince William Forest Park
This park was designed with the best of intentions but resulted in unfortunate initial impacts on the community. Unlike the other parks we’ve discussed that were brought into being after much public lobbying, this park was actually imposed on the local residents by the government.
It was established in 1936 as part of the federal Recreation Demonstration Area project that built 46 parks in 24 states. The Recreation Demonstration Area program had three goals: to develop existing government land for parks, to provide employment during the depression, and to create new parks near urban areas.
Chopawamsic Summer Camps were a key feature of this park; the goal was to give underprivileged children a chance to leave the city for a few weeks. Through crafts, nature walks, swimming, and other activities, the children who camped at Chopawamsic would get a different perspective on life.
Unfortunately, Prince William Forest Park’s history also has a darker side. The children’s camps were segregated. Some of the land for the park was purchased from what were designated sub-optimal farmers. In other cases, the land was condemned, and residents were re-located. Whole communities -- folks who lived on the land for generations -- were forced to move.
Folks in the Batestown community were also forced out. It was named after Betsy Bates, a freed slave like many others in the community. The residents resisted being relocated until 1942 when the Office of Strategic Services (precursor to the CIA) took over the area for a spy training facility and forcibly re-located residents. Their former lands were surrounded with barbed-wire and patrolled by soldiers and guard dogs. It’s not clear if the residents were ever compensated for their land.
There are many other stories to tell regarding parks and the people that helped make them a reality, such as Doves Landing and the PWCA, Manassas Battlefield and Annie Snyder, Silver Lake and the PWCA, and even Elizabeth Hartwell and Mason Neck just on the other side of the Occoquan.
All tales of one citizen or a group of citizens standing up to make these parks happen. Next time!
