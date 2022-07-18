In the works since 2018, Manassas Park’s newly constructed Park Central Plaza – an open-air, public square with seating – was officially opened to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, July 16.
The city is still putting the final touches on the new city hall, library and splash pad, which it anticipates will all open in late August. Condominiums, a Jirani coffee shop, restaurants, a movie theater and new parking structure will fill out the new downtown over the next two years.
“We have really anticipated this day, and our progress will come,” said Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell. “The entirety of this project is a plan, and it’s not just for today or next year, but it’s a plan that will take our city into the next decade and beyond.”
Creating a destination town center in Manassas Park is an ambitious and complicated public-private endeavor now more than four years in the making. The city council’s goal is to design a new downtown for Manassas Park that will boost the city’s economic position and, hopefully, bring some relief to Manassas Park property owners, who endure the highest real estate tax rate in Northern Virginia.
Opening Park Central Plaza is a first step toward the vision of a completely reimagined downtown Manassas Park. Rishell said that previous development incentives didn’t work in the city, and a “market viable approach” was needed to bring “prosperity and maximum benefit to the city and all of its residents.”
The Park Central project solves several longstanding problems plaguing the downtown area, Rishell said.
“This project … corrects the shortcomings that the downtown has had for some time. It improves the parking situation. It moves our new [Virginia Railway Express] parking garage to the original recommended location, where it will support commercial development. The project addresses a large capital need -- our old city hall which is now reaching its end life. It brings the potential to obtain a commercial anchor to attract other business. This development project will allow our city to achieve financial stability,” she said.
The expansive project is expected to generate “much-needed and diversified revenue” for Manassas Park, Rishell said.
New tax revenues generated by the project will be used to cut tax rates for city residents, provide pay raises aimed at making Manassas Park city wages more competitive with surrounding jurisdictions, support core city services, pay for needed infrastructure improvements and build the city’s financial reserves in uncertain economic times, Rishell said.
Rishell emphasized that the new downtown project comes at no cost to existing city residents. The project has “zero financial impact to the existing residents. The new city hall and public infrastructure costs will be supported by incoming revenue and taxes generated by the new home structures,” she said.
Rishell was referring to the 300 new condominiums already under construction in the adjacent “Village at Manassas Park,” which is within walking distance of both the city hall complex and the VRE station.
The first phase of construction includes 164 “two-over-two” condominiums with garages that are being built by Stanley Martin Homes. The homes are selling for about $440,000 to $500,000 and are expected to be complete this fall.
Site work will begin next spring on the second phase: 136 stacked townhomes that are expected to be delivered in 2025.
The Park Central project also includes a new, 730-space parking garage that’s planned to be built next to city hall and the VRE commuter rail station. The project is being paid for with money from Express Mobility Partners, which is building and will operate the Interstate 66 Express lanes. The new garage is slated to be finished in 2024.
Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko thanked residents for being so “incredibly patient” and for “sticking with us throughout this whole process and giving us the necessary time to turn the city around as needed.”
Palko assured residents the new 10,000-sqare-foot library will open soon, hopefully in August. Most of the city’s administrative offices, including offices for the city treasurer and commissioner of revenue, will also open in the new city hall sometime in August, he said.
Palko said he looks forward to when library patrons can look out windows from the second floor of the new city hall and see the planned Cinema Café movie theater and restaurant next door instead of the old city hall building. He said he anticipates that happening in 2024 but notes that there is a lot of work to do in the meantime.
“I’m happy to see all these smiling faces today. Don’t be offended. I’m not smiling today because I’m not done yet. I still have a lot more work to do, but this is a great day,” Palko said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
