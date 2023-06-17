U.S. Navy veteran and singer-songwriter Nikki Baldwin and Maria Martin, an artist and author, are vying for the Republican nomination in the June 20 primary in the State Senate’s newly drawn 29th District. Both women are mothers who say they support “parents’ rights,” including school choice and want to work in Richmond to protect children and families.
The winner will take on the victor of the Democratic primary in Senate District 29 -- either incumbent Sen. Jeremy McPike or Del. Elizabeth Guzman who currently represents the 31st District.
Senate District 29 covers a huge swath of Prince William County, extending from Brentsville to Dale City. The district also includes a sliver of northern Stafford County. The new district includes about 154,000 voters and “leans Democratic,” according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Voters in the district supported Democrat Terry McAuliffe over Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021 by over 12 percentage points and picked Sen. Tim Kaine (D) in 2018 by a nearly 33-point margin, according to VPAP.
Baldwin, 47, of Woodbridge, is a first-time candidate but not new to politics. Her husband, Benjamin Baldwin, a U.S. Marine veteran and financial advisor, unsuccessfully challenged Guzman in 2021, losing by about four percentage points.
A Florida native, Baldwin said she was inspired to run for Senate when Guzman said last fall that she would introduce a child safety bill expanding the definition of child abuse to include inflicting “physical or mental injury” on children due to their gender identity or sexual orientation. While Guzman’s bill did not mention gender-affirming care, the Republican Party of Virginia tweeted that as a result of the measure, parents could face criminal charges if they did not give their kids “puberty blockers and irreversible sex change surgery.”
Baldwin, who was born in South Florida and raised in foster care, told the Prince William Times that she reached out to Guzman on Facebook to share her concerns and then felt called to run for office herself to “protect children.”
“In what world is it okay to give a child a surgical procedure that could hurt, kill or not allow them to have kids in the future? They do not understand the full ramifications of their decisions because they are children,” Baldwin said. “It is our job, our responsibility as adults, to protect them, nurture them and properly educate them so they will be able to make decisions on what’s best for their lives when they are old enough.”
Baldwin earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in public administration from Florida Memorial College. She served in the Navy for 10 years as a hospital corpsman and worked at the Naval Hospital in Guam. Now disabled as a result of her service, Baldwin said she has ventured into the arts and is a singer-songwriter, producer and filmmaker.
Baldwin said she learned how to fight not only for herself in the military but for others, too. She said she wants to use her skills to work to “protect children and our freedoms” and to “bring common sense back to policy making” that benefit all Virginians, regardless of their party affiliation.
On abortion, Baldwin said she is pro-life.
“For me, the goal is life.” If elected, she said she would support Youngkin’s push for a state ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy as long as the measure includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, noting that women “should be supported in their most vulnerable moments.”
“The radical left, they’re pushing for abortion on demand -- at any stage, for any reason, while stoking the fears of women. I will fight this nonsense, and I’ll promote a culture of life and of hope,” Baldwin told the Prince William Times.
Baldwin has a 9-year-old son who attends Prince William Public Schools and said she is a “proud member” of the Prince William Chapter of Moms for Liberty because she believes in the group’s platform of empowering parents and helping children. The group “will always have my support,” she said.
Baldwin said she supports school choice because it gives all children more options for a better education. “Rich families don’t need school choice,” she said.
Martin, 61, was born in Bolivia, immigrated to the United States and settled with her family in Prince William County in 1994. This is Martin’s third time running for state office. Martin challenged Del. Luke Torian in District 52 in both 2019 and 2021 and lost both times by more than 40 percentage points.
Yet Martin is undeterred in her first Republican primary race. “I see America through the eyes of an immigrant,” Martin said. “I really value the freedom of speech, of region, of the press and the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
She said at times Americans can take these freedoms for granted because they have never been without them. Martin said she was inspired to run to protect these freedoms and make life better for all Americans.
Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Park University and endorsements to teach Spanish and English as a second language from the University of Phoenix. While in Italy on Naval orders with her husband, Martin learned to paint using oil on canvas and has displayed her art in many exhibits including in the Bolivian Embassy. Martin said she also is a self-published author and is working on a children’s book with her youngest daughter who is also a writer.
“Family is the nucleus of society,” Martin told the Prince William Times, explaining that supporting parents’ rights in education is a focus of her campaign.
On her website, Martin says she will “protect children’s innocence by censoring all school teaching and library materials under an amplifier lens,” and will “introduce bills to bring God back to the public school system, such as the display of the Biblical Ten Commandments outside of each school entrance.”
Martin said she would also advocate for a curriculum review in all grades and if elected would advocate for personal finance and civics education lessons to be added at all grade levels to prepare children for future independence and to educate the electorate.
On abortion, Martin says on her website that she is “not only pro-life, but she is also pro-abundant life.”
Though Martin said she “doesn’t want (abortion) to happen,” she said she would have to read any bill limiting abortion before determining if she would vote for it because there are many “controversies” involved and “only (women) know the trauma that (they) have suffered” when choosing whether to have an abortion.
Martin’s husband is a U.S. Navy veteran of 26 years, and two of her three adult children graduated from the Virginia Military Institute. Her oldest daughter is a U.S. Marine veteran, and her son is a captain in the U.S. Army.
As a military spouse and mother, Martin said if elected she will advocate for veterans to help them succeed once in civilian life.
Martin said that the economy and public safety are intertwined, and she will work on both issues.
“Safe communities will have a good economy,” she said explaining that small businesses will thrive as residents spend money and invest in their communities.
Martin has raised $20,755 to support her campaign as of June 8, according to VPAP. Baldwin has raised $29,333, including a $4,525 personal loan, according to VPAP.
Martin said that even though she hasn’t prevailed in the last two races she entered, she will keep fighting to represent conservative voters in Prince William.
“I don’t think you ever lose … when you give people who think like you the opportunity to vote as they believe.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.