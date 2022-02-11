Parents of students with disabilities step up efforts to block Youngkin’s mask-optional order

To move forward their federal lawsuit, Manassas parent Tasha Nelson and 11 other Virginia parents of students with disabilities filed a motion in federal court Thursday seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order that would make masks optional in public schools.
Their motion asks the federal court to take immediate action to prohibit Youngkin and his administration from enforcing Executive Order 2 and instead allow Virginia school divisions to keep masking requirements in effect when needed to make it safe for their children to attend school.
The motion comes as the debate about masks in schools heats up in Richmond. On Friday, a state House committee approved Senate Bill 739, which would give parents the option of sending their students to school without masks regardless of local school board policy. The bill was approved on Wednesday, Feb. 9 by the Democratic-controlled state Senate. It’s not clear when the law would take effect, but Youngkin has said he is eager to sign it once it reaches his desk.
The 12 families, all of whom have children with medical conditions that put them at a high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19, initially filed their lawsuit challenging Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 in federal court in Charlottesville last week.
Tasha Nelson’s 10-year-old son, Jack, is a social kid who loves science and seeing his frien…
The federal lawsuit asserts that the executive order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act – both of which say public schools cannot exclude students with disabilities or deny them equal access to their education. The laws also require public schools to provide reasonable modifications to allow students with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from their public education.
The lawsuit also alleged a claim under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 because ARPA requires that schools comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines -- which recommend universal masking in public schools -- and the governor’s executive order prevents that.
Nelson’s 10-year-old son, Jack, has cystic fibrosis which causes long-lasting, irreversible lung damage and limits the ability to breathe over time. It also puts him at a greater risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. Jack’s physician team at Johns Hopkins Medicine advised that Jack, who is vaccinated, can attend his City of Manassas elementary school as long as universal masking is in place, Nelson said.
Parent Meghan Dufrain, who has a 7-year-old son who has cystic fibrosis, also joined the federal lawsuit. Her son attends Cumberland County Public Schools. She said she pulled her son and his two siblings out of school because without universal masking, “[T]he risk is too great for my son.”
“I hate that they are missing educational opportunities and social engagement, but I can’t risk his life,” she added.
Parents of students with disabilities say Youngkin’s executive order makes them choose between their children’s education and their health and safety.
For that reason, the petitioning parents filed the motion for preliminary injunction to ask “the federal court to order the governor and the attorney general and others not to enforce the executive order until the case is completed,” according to Eve Hill, one of plaintiffs’ attorneys. Hill is a partner at Brown Goldstein & Levy and is one of the nation’s leading disability rights attorneys.
“We are very concerned that some school districts have already waived their mask mandates and others may at any time. The governor may start enforcing it at any time,” Hill said in an interview with the Prince William Times. “We can’t wait long enough for it to go all the way through the courts.”
“An immediate temporary restraining order will provide the safest pause for all concerned as the legal cases work their way through the court system,” said Kaitlin Banner, one of plaintiffs’ attorneys and deputy legal director of Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights & Urban Affairs, in a press release.
The lawsuit is the third filed in recent weeks challenging Youngkin’s effort to allow parents to decide whether their kids wear masks in schools, and the only one filed in federal court.
Seven Virginia school divisions, including Prince William County schools, prevailed in a joint lawsuit earlier this month that challenged the executive order as an illegal overreach of executive power over local school boards. Arlington County Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo ruled Friday, Feb. 4 in favor of the school boards and temporarily blocked Youngkin’s executive order, allowing the school boards to keep their universal mask mandates in place until a final order is issued.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of Virginia dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of Chesapeake parents against the Youngkin administration, the Chesapeake School Board and others in an effort to fight that school division's decision to comply with Youngkin’s mask-optional order on procedural grounds.
Hill said the Youngkin administration has not yet responded to their initial complaint. She said that the timeline of the federal case is unclear but that she would like the case to proceed quickly, adding: “We would like to be heard as soon as possible."
Hill said the plaintiffs are eager to argue the case.
“I want to be clear. We’re not saying that every school has to do universal masking. We are saying that when they have students with disabilities that require universal masking, then [school districts] have an obligation under the ADA to do it. And the executive order is preventing them from meeting their ADA obligations and that can’t stand.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.