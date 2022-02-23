 Skip to main content
Parents amend federal lawsuit to challenge mask-optional law

Families with kids at high risk to COVID-19 say SB739 violates disabilities law

Tasha and Jack Nelson

Tasha Nelson and her son Jack, 10. Nelson is one of 12 Virginia parents who have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of a state's new masks-optional law, known as SB 739, on the grounds that it violates federal laws protecting children with disabilities.

 courtesy

Manassas parent Tasha Nelson and 11 other Virginia parents of students with disabilities that put them at a high risk for complications due to COVID-19 have amended their federal lawsuit to challenge a new state law making face-coverings optional in public schools. 

The law, known as Senate Bill 739, was approved by the Virginia General Assembly last week and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday, Feb 16. Youngkin placed an emergency clause on the bill, which was approved by both chambers by the required majority vote. The law says that students are no longer required to wear masks in the state’s public schools.

The 12 parents, who are being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia as well other high-profile attorneys, moved swiftly on Friday, Feb. 18 to amend their earlier complaint to add a legal challenge to SB739 as well as Youngkin’s earlier Executive Order 2, which also sought to make masks optional in public schools.

The change is significant “because, in the absence of an amendment, we could succeed in enjoining enforcement of the executive order [but] enforcement of SB739 would still result in schools being prevented from imposing mask requirements,” said Eve Hill, one of plaintiffs’ attorneys. Hill is a partner at Brown Goldstein & Levy and is one of the nation’s leading disability rights attorneys.

Nelson said her family immediately suffered the consequences of the new law. Nelson’s 10-year-old son Jack has cystic fibrosis, which puts him at a greater risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. Jack’s physician team at Johns Hopkins Medicine advised that Jack, who is vaccinated, can attend his City of Manassas elementary school as long as universal masking is in place, Nelson said.

“On Wednesday, [Feb. 16], we received a call to let us know that the school campus would be mask-optional the following day, and Jack has not been able to attend school since,” Nelson told The Prince William Times.

“Jack is devastated at being excluded from school and isolated from his peers. He cries after we drop off his siblings at school each day. Being forced to stay home because of his disease is causing him to feel sadness, anxiety and even shame,” Nelson said.

Nelson said she contacted Jack’s school, Jennie Dean Elementary, to request a modification under the Americans with Disabilities Act to allow Jack to safely attend school in person but said school officials have yet to provide a plan for Jack’s return to his classroom. In the meantime, Jack has been provided with his schoolwork for the next week to complete at home, Nelson said.

Officials with Prince William County, Manassas City and Manassas Park City public schools did not immediately respond to emails Tuesday asking how the school divisions are accommodating students with disabilities as a result of the new law.

The petitioning parents’ lawsuit now asserts that both Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 and SB739 violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act – both of which say public schools cannot exclude students with disabilities or deny them equal access to their education. The laws also require public schools to provide reasonable modifications to allow students with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from their public education.

The lawsuit also alleges a claim under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 because ARPA requires that schools comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines -- which recommend universal masking in public schools -- and both the governor’s executive order and SB739 prevent that.  

Their court challenge asks the federal court to prohibit the Commonwealth of Virginia from enforcing both Executive Order 2 and SB739 and instead allow Virginia school divisions to keep masking requirements in effect when needed to make it safe for children at high risk for COVID-19 to attend school safely.

An initial hearing is scheduled in federal court in Charlottesville on Monday, Feb. 28. Both the executive order and the new state law “should be addressed at one hearing, since they involve the same issues,” Hill said.

Hill explained that the lawsuit is not asking for every public school in Virginia to enforce universal masking but rather argues that school districts have an obligation to require universal masking under the ADA when they have students with disabilities who require universal masking to stay in the classroom.  

“We needed to file the amendment quickly in order to not delay consideration of our claims by the court. Our clients are being kept out of school, or placed at serious health risk, right now and every day counts,” Hill said.

According to Hill, the Youngkin administration has not yet filed a response in the case.  

Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
