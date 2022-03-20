Since opening its doors in 2004, Battlefield High School has produced several state-champion teams and athletes in sports such as football, track, wrestling, swimming, soccer and cheerleading. Now the Haymarket school can claim a Paralympic gold medalist: Evan Nichols.
Nichols, 17, is a senior set to graduate this June. He’s also the youngest member of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team that won a gold medal in Beijing earlier this month by defeating Canada 5-0. Nichols recorded three assists against South Korea in earlier group play.
Nichols began playing sled hockey at age of 10 after his close childhood friend, Alex Green, urged him to check out the sport. Green passed away at the age of 12 to cancer. Green’s parents, Jenni and Derek, founded “Alex’s Army,” a nonprofit dedicated to helping find a cure for pediatric cancer.
Sled hockey got its start in the early 1960s by a group of Swedes who, despite their physical disabilities, wanted to continue to play hockey. The sport doesn’t just resemble hockey; it is hockey except that its players sit on “sleds” with custom-made buckets and hockey blades mounted on the frame. Players use their sticks to propel them forward and aft as well as pass and shoot the puck.
Nichols said he immediately fell in love with the sport, sharing: “From the first practice, when I got out there, I felt free.”
Nichols was born with arthrogryposis, a neuromuscular condition that affected both feet, both ankles, and his right knee. He went through serial casting and multiple surgical procedures to enable his lower limbs to support weight so he could stand and eventually walk with a walker, his mom, Julie Wilhelmi, told the Prince William Times.
When he was 5, he experienced an unrelated condition, Leggs Calve Perthes disease, first in his left hip and then in his right hip two years later. That resulted in a separate series of surgeries.
“As a result, Evan has had to learn to walk seven times and will eventually need hip replacement surgery in both hips,” Wilhelmi said.
Nichols became interested in sled hockey after visiting MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington to watch the DC Sled Sharks, a youth sled hockey team, with his late friend, Alex. Nichols told his parents he wanted to join. He played his first game the next Saturday, Wilhelmi said.
Nichols excelled in the sport. Prior to trying sled hockey, he was an avid athlete. He played soccer and basketball and also swam and shot archery.
When the pandemic hit, the Iceplex shut down and was slow to reopen, prompting his parents to look for other sled hockey opportunities. They discovered that the Mighty Penguins, based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, was the next closest team, and thus began traveling there each weekend so Nichols could continue with the sport.
Joining the Penguins, an adult sled hockey team, helped Nichols’ development, his mom said. Still, as tryouts for the 2022 U.S. National Sled Hockey Team approached, Nichols said he didn’t feel ready and chose not to attend camp.
“I didn’t think I was ready, and I didn’t want to go there without any experience to learn off,” he said.
But Dan Brennan, general manager of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team, got word of Nichols and invited him out for a second tryout held in Madison, Wisconsin. Nichols agreed and went on to win a spot on the 17-man national team.
“It’s been a lifetime dream to get here,” Nichols said.
A big challenge for all athletes is the transition to competing at the next level. For Nichols, it has meant juggling high school with practices and international travel.
Despite those challenges, Nichols has maintained a 3.4 GPA. He said Battlefield supported him by allowing him to attend school remotely.
Upon graduation, Nichols will attend the University of New Hampshire, where he will study business and continue playing sled hockey.
“Definitely, I would say keeping up with personal, home life and school were definitely a struggle, especially in China with the time zone changes,” he said. “My teachers gave me online assignments and allowed me to complete them when I had time, and I’ve had amazing teammates to help lead the way.”
