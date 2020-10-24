More than 88,000 people in Prince William County have cast early ballots in this year’s gene…

Early voting sites, locations

Through Saturday, Oct. 31, all voters registered in Prince William County can cast their ballots Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations: