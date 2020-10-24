By special request from our partners in Prince William County government, individuals are urgently needed to help at the early voting location sites through Oct. 31.
This seasonal job pays $12 and hour. Registration as a voter in Virginia is required, and election officers must take an “election officer” oath administered by the general registrar. Workers must have feel comfortable with basic computer operations to check in voters.
Be prepared to be on your feet and busy all day long. Duties include greeting and checking in voters, assisting voters, assisting with curbside voting, assisting voters returning marked mail ballots. Training will be done onsite. Training materials can be provided ahead of time via email. Work hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with split shifts available. Email HelpElections2020@pwcgov.org to learn more.
Non-COVID-19 opportunities:
The wonderful staff at ACTS has a big need for volunteers to help sort and organize the mountains of donations received at their Thrift donation center. Families and groups of seven or fewer welcome. Sorted items will be placed for sale in the ACTS Thrift Store where proceeds directly fund ACTS programs.
All volunteers must complete and submit the online volunteer registration form found at www.actspwc.org. Email lcarullo@actspwc.org or lbrackney@actspwc.org to learn more.
Mask-querade Ball: Halloween is almost here, and Historic Manassas is hosting a Mask-querade Ball on Oct. 31 at Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed to work a four-hour shift as set up crew, thermometer readers, ticket sales and check-in, game attendants and costume contest judging. Masks must be worn. Volunteers can come in costume. Please email melissa@historicmanassasinc.org for more information.
Keep Prince William Beautiful is hosting a Community Litter Cleanup with Bull Run near Manassas on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Ellis Barron Park, at the intersection of Adler and Aaron Lane. Families welcome! There are two registration times in order to maximize COVID safety precautions. All cleanup supplies will be provided. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes and please bring a water bottle. More information, including how to register, can be found at https://bit.ly/3dArcAW. Please contact Sean at smorrow@kpwb.orgto learn more.
Virtual Food drive-thru: Here’s a unique way to donate food and fight hunger! Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach Ministries is holding a Virtual Food Drive-Thru Nov. 30 to benefit Manassas Mobile Home Park. Residents of this community have been severely impacted by the loss of jobs and income due to COVID-19 and your donation will help to replenish their community food pantry. Visit https://www.fooddriveonline.org/manassasfoodpantry/MHHO to learn how you can help.
Red Kettle campaign: The Salvation Army is recruiting volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign, a long-standing holiday tradition that raises funds to benefit local families and individuals in need. Volunteers choose their locations and time slots and then ring the iconic Salvation Army Bell. All ages welcome; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 18+ at all times. Great for groups, families, young children and older adults! COVID-19 safety measures include a mask requirement and sanitizing supplies (provided) to keep the kettle and bell clean. Please visit https://www.registertoring.com/ to sign up, call 703.580.8991 or email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Semper K9 Hero Hike: Save the date for the upcoming Semper K9 Hero Hike being held virtually Veterans Day week. Run a 5K or walk a mile in honor or memory of a hero. Registration for ages 13 and up is $35, free for ages 12 and under. Please visit http://www.semperk9.org/herohike/for more information.
Operation Turkey: If it’s fall, Operation Turkey at SERVE is just around the corner. Volunteers age 16+ are needed Nov. 16 to 21 to help sort/organize food, assemble food packages and help unload surplus food at SERVE. Be prepared for prolonged standing and lifting up to 20 pounds. Hurry, slots fill up quickly! Visit https://nvfs.volunteerhub.com/lp/opturkey/ to create your account and sign up. Email ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
Coat drive: Cold weather will be here soon, and the staff at SERVE is looking for a self-starter volunteer coat closet & donations assistant to help with their upcoming coat drive. Volunteers must be at least 18 and prepared to lift up to 15 pounds. Duties include sorting and organizing donations, assisting families with locating proper sized coats, ensuring rules are followed and ensuring cleanliness of coat closet. Volunteers must wear face masks, submit to a temperature checks and complete health questionnaire at the start of each shift. Please contact Karen at khorowitz@nvfs.org for more information.
COVID-19 volunteer opportunities:
Community Feeding Task Force urgently needs muscular volunteers age 18+ on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to noon to either pack nonperishable boxes for distribution or help move USDA boxes that weigh between 30 to 40 pounds. Volunteers with muscles are also needed from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays to move the same boxes. This will be held in the central food warehouse located in Manassas. Volunteers should be prepared for considerable lifting of boxes. A few hours a week will help to deliver food to vulnerable families in our local community! Please email dhannum@volunteerprincewilliam.org for more information.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
Delivery drivers: ACTS and the Community Feeding Taskforce are in urgent need of volunteer delivery drivers (non-CDL) to deliver food daily from the CFT warehouse in Manassas to multiple food distribution sites. Volunteers must be able to maneuver pallets using a pallet jack and assist with loading the truck from the CFT warehouse and then unloading pallets at the destination. Volunteers should be able to lift 40 pounds and must have a valid driver's license; non-CDL is OK. Background check required. All ACTS volunteers must first complete and submit the online volunteer application found at actspwc.org. Please contact Shirley at SCouteau@actspwc.org to learn more.
American Red Cross needs volunteers to be shelter service associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
Prince William Food Rescue needs food rescue heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens. Volunteers are urgently needed countywide. Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines.
PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close-to-expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food insecure families in our community! More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703.441.8606 ext. 212 for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.