Recognizing one of the benefits of living in Occoquan is being next to the Occoquan River, its town councils have been working for 10 years to provide more recreational access to the river.
“When you live in a riverfront community, particularly a historic one, it’s really a tragedy if there wasn’t free public access to the water,” said Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta. “A lot of the residents have conveyed to me, over time, one of the reasons they moved here was the proximity to the water and they wished it was easier to access and get on the water.”
The town’s new kayak launch opened just in time for the Labor Day weekend.
The town applied for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation trail program in 2010. “It wasn’t just for trails but also water trails and access,” Porta said.
The cost of the project was $350,000. The Department of Conservation and Recreation grant paid for $283,650. The town had to match a portion of that with $70,913.
“I really want to give a shout-out to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Their staff really helped keep this project alive,” Porta said.
Located under the Va. 123 bridge, the ramp provides a free, 7-day-a-week, public access ramp on the Occoquan River and is suitable for people with ambulatory disabilities.
There are a few other ramps on the river but they are private. While the Lake Ridge Marina doesn’t charge a fee it’s not open 24/7. Neither is the Occoquan Regional Park, which does charge a fee.
Public interest in kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards has exploded along the Occoquan River in recent years. On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s not unusual to see maybe a 100 people using them, especially around the town and the Occoquan Regional Park.
There is brief instructional signage at the Occoquan ramp explaining how to use the facility. People place their kayak or canoe on the launch ramp and then slide along the rollers into the water.
Those using stand-up paddle boards with fins will not want to use the ramp. Instead, they will want to simply launch their boards from the river side.
Although there is ample space to drop off a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddle board at the entrance to the ramp, there are no dedicated parking spaces for users.
The parking lot under the Va. 123 bridge is often busy on weekends, but Porta pointed out that people are usually only out on the river for a couple of hours and either leave or stay in town to eat and shop.
Porta said the feedback he has received about the new ramp has been positive.
The town will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony either this fall or more likely in the spring at the start of the river season.
“If you don’t have a place where people can get out on kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards you are really missing an opportunity for your residents, visitors, businesses and others,” Porta said.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
