Travel on Interstate 66 near Va. 234 Business, also known as Sudley Road, near Manassas will be reduced to a single lane in each direction during the overnight hours from Monday, March 28, through Friday, April 1, for continued bridge beam installation for a new access ramp to the future I-66 Express Lanes.
The work will close I-66 east and will direct all traffic to the I-66 west side of the road, so crews can safely install bridge beams over the eastbound lanes. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.
The ramp from Va. 234 Business to I-66 east – from both the north and southbound lanes – will also be closed nightly with detours posted, the release said.
Around 10 p.m. each night, traffic traveling east on I-66, approaching Va. 234 Business, will be narrowed to a single lane and directed to cross over to the west side of the I-66 roadway. Eastbound traffic will remain in this pattern for approximately one mile and then cross back over to the eastbound lanes, resuming normal travel just prior to the Manassas rest area, the release said.
Around 10:30 p.m. each night (and at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 1), westbound traffic on I-66 approaching the Manassas rest area will be narrowed to a single right lane and remain on the right side of the interstate. Westbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where eastbound traffic crosses onto the westbound lanes, the release said.
Between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night during the week, two-way traffic on I-66 west will be separated by traffic barrels and one closed travel lane. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response, the release said.
All I-66 lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. weekdays and by 7 a.m. weekends, the release said.
Drivers traveling on I-66 and Va. 234 Business in Manassas during this period should expect delays and consider using alternate routes. All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur, the release said.
Construction and lane closure updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA.
