Dale City house fire displaces 14 residents

Prince William County fire and rescue crews respond to a fire at a home in the 13000 block of Langstone Drive in Dale City that displaced 14 residents and left the home with extensive damage.

 Submitted
(1) comment

Sharonharvey
Sharonharvey

Why so many people in one house? One family per bedroom? How many bathrooms? One kitchen? These kinds of over-crowding situations can get civilians and firefighters killed. Who actually monitors these types of houses?

