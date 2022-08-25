No one was injured but 14 people, including seven adults and seven children, were displaced early Thursday when their Dale City home caught fire. The cause of blaze remains under investigation, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive in Dale City at 1:07 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of the home. The fire was discovered by one of the residents, who alerted the other occupants, Smolsky said in a news release.
The home sustained extensive damage. A neighboring home to the rear suffered minor radiant heat damage. The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the release said.
(1) comment
Why so many people in one house? One family per bedroom? How many bathrooms? One kitchen? These kinds of over-crowding situations can get civilians and firefighters killed. Who actually monitors these types of houses?
