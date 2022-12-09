Longtime Prince William County Electoral Board Secretary Keith Scarborough has asked state and local officials to investigate the board’s chair, London Steverson, over actions he took before the Nov. 8 election to coordinate a special partisan training for newly appointed election officers that Scarborough says were “highly inappropriate” and “possibly illegal.”
Scarborough, a Democrat and an attorney, wrote a letter Thursday to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals and Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D), asking that each investigate Steverson’s conduct to determine whether any laws were broken.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, at his last meeting after serving 15 years on the county’s electoral board, Scarborough announced that he requested the investigation. The move comes just three weeks before the county’s three-member electoral board will switch from Democratic to Republican control for the first time since 2014. According to Virginia law, the partisan lean of local electoral boards must match the governor’s party.
Steverson, a Republican and a former administrative law judge, said he was surprised at the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.
“I don’t think that the investigation will go anywhere,” he said in an interview with the Prince William Times after the Dec. 8 electoral board meeting. “I’m not concerned about it, but I am disappointed.”
Steverson said that he had no indication that Scarborough was going to level the charges against him. “I don’t understand why he is so caught up in this thing. It’s just ridiculous.”
Scarborough’s letter alleges that Steverson inappropriately pressured Eric Olsen, the county’s director of elections, to provide newly appointed election officers’ contact information to Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Denny Daugherty who was trying to arrange a partisan training session for them prior to Election Day. The training was to be conducted by Clara Belle Wheeler, a former Republican member of the Virginia State Board of Elections.
Olsen had just rushed to appoint the election officers after the local Republican committee prevailed in a lawsuit challenging some of Olsen’s initial appointments. The local GOP filed the lawsuit to ask a judge to ensure partisan parity among the election chiefs and assistant chiefs at each polling place. Olsen said his initial assignments prioritized the officers’ experience over their partisan ties.
Steverson sent an email to both Olsen and Daugherty on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 8:05 p.m., asking for both the phone numbers and email addresses of 35 newly appointed chiefs and assistant chiefs so Steverson could share the information with Daugherty, according to an email from Steverson to Olsen, which Scarborough attached to his letter.
“None of this info is classified or too personal for the purpose of training the officers for the midterm election,” Steverson wrote in his email to Olsen. “These individuals have been identified by you and should be no more than a key stroke away.”
Steverson continued: “If you will send that info to me, I will request the PWC Republican Party Chairman to notify each of the training and how to secure it.”
Scarborough’s letter said Olsen “rightly refused to do so, citing the privacy rights of all election officers.” Scarborough’s letter says election officers’ personal information is for “official use by the Office of Elections and should never be disclosed to political parties, candidates or Electoral Board members.”
Scarborough further alleged that Steverson asked Olsen to “violate the law as well as the personal privacy rights of these election officers, for inappropriate partisan purposes.”
Scarborough says Steverson’s actions raise “very serious concerns” about his ability to “comply with the Virginia Code in the administration of elections in our county,” and thus should be investigated.
Asked about Steverson’s actions, Olsen, who is also an attorney, said he “didn’t see it as a violation" of state law.
“I notified the board that I wasn’t going to provide that information because of what the [state] code says, but I also don't think any laws were violated,” Olsen said.
Still, Olsen said he is aware that the local Republican committee has been providing its own election officer training sessions and said it is an issue.
“I think it’s definitely a point of concern [for] officers that are taking a vow to be impartial. If the training comes from a place of partiality, then [there is] clarity of the roles for the officers and the clarity of what they do. … Potential conflicts between training from a party and training from our office” could arise, Olsen said. “It’s a statewide problem that’s going to have to be addressed.”
Daugherty told the Prince William Times, there was no “nefarious purpose” in his and Steverson’s attempts to contact the newly appointed officers for more training. He said he believed the last-minute training offered by the county election office was insufficient because it was initially scheduled as only a question-and-answer session.
Wheeler had already agreed to provide training to the election officers, most of whom would be in leadership roles for the first time, Daugherty said.
“The purpose of the training we encourage potential officers to take is, like the county-offered training, to promote their knowledge of the state’s election laws, which they will be required to apply and enforce,” he said.
Scarborough identified a second example of “potential mischief” in his letter. He said that “several” Republican election officers who had been trained and paid by the county for their services on Election Day had also “‘served’ concurrently as poll watchers for the Republican Committee.”
Scarborough said the board learned of the “dual service” of some election officer as poll watchers because the local GOP created a form dubbed the “Prince William County Republican Committee Poll Watcher - Incident Report Form” that had been filled out and submitted to the committee by a person who served as an election officer. The document was contained in a tranche of emails sent to Olsen by Elizabeth Block, chair of the “Prince William Republican Election Integrity Working Group.”
Block recently filed a lawsuit again Olsen and the members of the electoral board alleging that irregularities occurred on Election Day in the county. Judge Carol Weimer Jr. dismissed the lawsuit as baseless on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
“We have no idea how many other Republican election officers who were trained and paid by the county were also ‘serving’ as poll watchers for the Republican committee, pursuant to the efforts of Chairman Steverson, Mr. Daugherty and Ms. Block,” Scarborough wrote.
Miyares’ office confirmed it received Scarborough’s letter but declined further comment. The Virginia Department of Elections also declined to comment via a spokesperson. Ashworth’s office did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Tonya James, chair of the Prince William Democratic Committee, said that “partisan poll observers and election officers should not be one and the same.” She said she is “deeply concerned” that election officers are reporting possible issues on Republican poll watcher forms.
“I would 100% like to see it investigated,” James said. “That’s not something that political parties should be infringing on. Those are things that should stay separate.”
“As a party chair, I expect all members of the electoral board to focus on the conduct of a free and fair election and ensuring that the voters in Prince William County are able to vote,” James said, adding: “It shouldn’t become a partisan hyper-political post.”
During board members’ time at his last electoral board meeting, Scarborough railed against “private partisan trainings” and election officers being used to “further a partisan advantage” by the local Republican committee.
“I think it was incredibly inappropriate for the chairman, [and] for the Republican committee to foster this kind of scheme of basically weaponizing the entire election officer recruitment, training and service process,” Scarborough said. “In the 15 years that I’ve been here, I’ve never seen a situation where one party tried to take advantage of the process in a very specific way.”
On Jan. 1, Scarborough will be replaced by a Republican who will soon be appointed to the panel by the Prince William County Circuit Court. The local Republican Committee has submitted three names for the judges’ consideration.
Scarborough leaves the board feeling unsettled, he said.
“I’m obviously very concerned. … The way that the Republicans -- with the assistance of the chairman -- pushed the envelope as far as they could,” he said as he walked out of the meeting. “And what happens next year when there are two Republicans and one Democrat? We have no idea what other schemes they could come up with.”
Vice Chair Pamela R. Walker, who will be the lone Democrat on the electoral board next year, said she is concerned about what the partisan change could mean for Prince William voters.
“My concerns center around making sure we’re providing every opportunity for people to vote in fair and transparent elections. … [Republicans] don’t like early voting. They don’t like Sunday voting. So I’m worried that they’re going to try to curtail some of the things that citizens have gotten used to,” Walker said. “Also too, I'm not one for all the shenanigans that are going on and conspiracy theories and this and that.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.