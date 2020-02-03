For the first time in its school’s history, Osbourn High School has created an indoor drumline. The team is comprised of 16 students from grades seven to 12 “all bonded with a passion for percussion.”
Osbourn is the only high school in Manassas City Public Schools.
The Osbourn High School Indoor Drumline students have been spending most weekday evenings practicing, spending hours rehearsing to perfect a performance that will last just five minutes. The students have also been busy on the weekends, fundraising to cover the cost of purchasing equipment, drum sticks, mallets, props, and purchase uniforms.
The team will compete for the first time on Feb. 15 at Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria.
Watch a video of the team practicing here: https://youtu.be/RaMbNHVw4Fw
