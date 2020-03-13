The streets of Old Town Manassas will go without the familiar sounds of bagpipes and high-stepping Irish dancers this year as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus have led organizers to cancel the Annual Greater Manassas Saint Patrick’s Day Parade for the first time in its 21-year history.
The parade’s 11-member board of directors made the decision during a meeting Thursday night, its final gathering before the parade was set to launch at 11 a.m. this Saturday, March 14.
Parade organizers were hoping earlier this week that the parade could continue because it is held outdoors. But Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to declare a State of Emergency in Virginia “changed everything,” Vince Fitzpatrick, president of Inisfail, Inc., said Friday.
Inisfail, Inc., is a private organization that organizes the parade each year.
City of Manassas officials were “pretty adamant” about canceling the parade in the wake of Northam’s announcement. Still, the decision was a difficult one, Fitzpatrick said.
“Oh Lord, you should have been at the meeting last night,” he said, regarding the board’s disappointment in making the call. “It was not good. It’s still not good with me.”
Inisfail, Inc., announced the parade’s cancellation on its website Friday morning.
“Inisfail, Inc. and the City of Manassas have collaborated on a decision to cancel Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. This move was made of caution for the health and safety of those who would attend and the participants,” the announcement says.
“With a state of emergency declared in Virginia, concerns about the coronavirus outbreak are foremost in our mind. Have a Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”
In addition to the disappointment, canceling the parade is also expensive, Fitzpatrick said.
The annual event costs about $20,000, and the group is already out at least $8,000 in parade expenses for this year’s event, he said.
Among items already purchased in preparation for the parade were banners and advertisements, permitting fees and the parade brochure, which lists its more than 60 participants, Fitzpatrick said.
The parade had also already paid fees to some of the participating bands. The groups generally charge fees that are then donated to other charitable organizations, he said.
Inisfail, Inc. raises money for the parade each year by selling advertisements in the parade brochure and through its sponsors.
“We’ve always been frugal over the years, so we have money to cover it,” Fitzpatrick said.
The parade cannot be rescheduled at a later date because doing so would require coordinating with the various participants, which would be too difficult, Fitzpatrick said.
“Everybody has expressed disappointment but they also understood,” he said regarding the community’s response.
The parade is always scheduled for the second Saturday in March. Barring any extenuating circumstances, the parade will return on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
