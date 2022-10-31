Opponents of the controversial “Prince William Digital Gateway” gathered at both the banks of the Occoquan Reservoir and at the battlefield’s Brawner Farm over the weekend to make last-ditch appeals to the Prince William Board of Supervisors to reject the plan when they vote this Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, an opponent of the project, held a news conference Friday, Oct. 28, at the Lake Ridge marina to urge her fellow supervisors to delay their vote.

Lawson chose the location to highlight the impacts a major industrial development could have on the reservoir, which supplies drinking water to 800,000 residents of Northern Virginia, 350,000 of whom live in eastern Prince William County.

If the PW Digital Gateway is approved, 2,133 acres along Pageland Lane in Gainesville would be opened to data center development. The area is adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield and within the county’s “rural crescent.” It is traversed by Little Bull Run and Catharpin Creek, both tributaries to Bull Run, which feeds the reservoir.

Lawson read from letters sent by the Fairfax Board of County Supervisors, the Fairfax County Planning Department and the Fairfax County Water Authority, which owns the reservoir, all of which urge the Prince William supervisors to delay their vote until a regional watershed study is completed. The Fairfax Planning Department went even further, urging that the supervisors retain Pageland Lane’s agricultural zoning.

“I hope that on Tuesday night my colleagues will do what I plan to do, which is heed their warnings for the future of our county and for our water resource – if not defeat this comprehensive plan amendment and be done with this disastrous plan altogether,” Lawson said.

Activist: Gateway is equivalent to ‘150 Walmarts, 4 Pentagons’

On Saturday, Oct. 29, about 70 people turned out at the battlefield park’s Brawner Farm to hear the Manassas Battlefield Trust and the National Park Service Conservation Association call for Prince William supervisors to reject the Gateway.

They were joined by Frank Washington and Nathan Grayson, both descendants of the Thoroughfare and Carver Road settlements, where freed slaves lived and farmed near the battlefield after the Civil War.

Kyle Hart, mid-Atlantic program manager for the conservation association, called the Gateway “possibly the greatest threat to a national park that the state of Virginia – and arguably this region – has ever seen.”

“The Digital Gateway is the equivalent of building 150 Walmart supercenters [or] four Pentagons,” Hart said, comparing the proposed 27.6-million-square-foot data center space to Walmarts, which average about 180,000 square feet in size, and the Pentagon, which is 6.5 million square feet. “It has major implications for regional water quality, for National Park visitors’ experiences and for the health of Prince William County as a whole.”

Impact on African American settlements

Christy Forman, the Manassas Battlefield Trust’s chair of membership and outreach and a former National Park Service interpretive ranger, said the Manassas battlefield and surrounding settlements tell the history not only of Civil War battles but also of freed slaves who struggled to survive after the war.

The battlefield was so decimated by fighting that it was considered “forsaken land” by the area’s white residents and relegated to the formerly enslaved, who eventually built largely self-sufficient settlements such as Thoroughfare, Groveton, Thornton and Marble Hill, Forman and Washington said.

Jennie Dean, a local icon who was born enslaved but went on to launch the Manassas Industrial School, the region’s first high school for African American students, was among those who were born in the area, Washington said.

The area’s value “lies in more than dollar signs,” Foreman said. “…How will our children and grandchildren ponder the cries of dying men, the events that ended human bondage in our country, and the hopes our ancestors had for our future, over the hum of data centers and with the backdrop of industrial buildings?”

Washington has become known for his efforts to preserve African American cemeteries in Thoroughfare, including the Scott Cemetery, which was inadvertently and illegally cleared by the owners of the Farm Brewery at Broad Run, a matter that is now the subject of a civil lawsuit.

In stirring remarks, Washington said the Black settlements along Pageland Lane share a common history with Thoroughfare and Carver Road and should be “elevated, not erased to feed the greed of a select few” – a reference to the more than 100 landowners poised to sell their land for between $350,000 and $950,000 an acre if the Gateway is approved.

Washington said there are “without a doubt, numerous gravesites” of African American settlers – as well as Union and Confederate soldiers – throughout the Pageland Lane corridor. The area is believed to contain at least one Civil War mass burial site.

“Just as we have found in Thoroughfare, people of color were not afforded documentation for their burials,” Washington said. “They were not afforded engraved headstones. Many were not even afforded last names. So they were buried on grassy knolls along fence lines or sometimes under trees that held some personal significance to the slaves or free slaves.”

Washington said he is especially disappointed to hear Gateway proponents use terms like “exclusionary zoning” to argue that current development restrictions in Prince William County’s rural crescent are racist.

“A select few who stand to gain millions if this project proceeds, and our board leaders who are seemingly playing into this … are labeling the people trying to preserve their environment, and our county's history and our natural resources, as racist,” Washington said.

Washington said he is especially disappointed that the Prince William supervisors, half of whom are African American, seemingly support the Gateway. “If anyone should empathize with what is going on right now, it should be them,” he said.

Supervisor Margaret Franklin: Still undecided

Only two supervisors attended the Oct. 29 event: Lawson and Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. Neither spoke.

Franklin said she is reviewing African American history in the Pageland Lane corridor and has not made up her mind about the Gateway.

“I’m still looking at the data, and there is a lot of data,” she said.

Gainesville is being ‘overtaken’ by data centers, resident says

Residents who attended the two events said they came not only to protest the Gateway but also to voice concerns about data centers that have already been built or are being built in Haymarket, Gainesville and Bristow.

“I’m so horrified by it, it just makes me want to cry,” said Page Murray, who said she lives in the Evergreen area outside Haymarket.

“Just drive into Haymarket, and there are data centers right on top of those houses. … That’s why we’re here… someone has to listen, so we’re not overtaken. That’s what we feel like is happening here.”

Murray and her friend, Wanda Born, of Dominion Valley, both said they are concerned about data centers impacting the battlefield, the threat they pose to the Occoquan Reservoir and their proximity to residential neighborhoods throughout western Prince William.

“These things are already all over the place,” Born said. “Why take an area this big and beautiful?”

Bart Robey, who lives in Dominion Valley, said he understands data centers are necessary but said “there’s better land suited for these things” than that near the battlefield.

“Elected officials should listen to their constituents and do what’s best for their communities,” he added. “These things can’t be undone.”

The county supervisors’ primary reason for encouraging data center development is because they generate significant commercial tax revenue. Prince William County officials say the PW Digital Gateway, at full buildout, could generate as much as $400 million in annual tax revenue in about 20 years' time.

Prince William County has at least 33 operating data centers, at least 13 more under construction and at least 13 more under development. About 49 parcels have been purchased by data centers and approved for new data center facilities, according to an analysis of county records.

(A full-screen, interactive map of current data centers and sites under development can be found here.)

Tracking the spread of data centers in Prince William County This map highlights the growing footprint of data centers in Prince William County as the board of supervisors weighs a controversial proposal to create the 2,100-acre Prince William Digital Gateway. The corridor, adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park and in the protected rural crescent, could make the county the largest data center hub in the United States, surpassing Loudoun County. The board is scheduled to vote Nov. 1 on a comprehensive plan amendment that would allow the digital gateway to move forward.

Those numbers do not include the more than 100 parcels encompassed by the PW Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment.

It is not known how many individual data centers could be built in the Pageland Lane corridor if the supervisors approve the Gateway.

According to the Prince William County Planning Department, the area could accommodate a minimum of 13.2 million square feet and a maximum of 26.7 million square feet of data center space. Using the typical data center size of about 200,000 square feet, between 55 to 115 data centers could be possible.

Franklin said the supervisors have not been told how many data centers the Gateway could accommodate.

Lawson said the county staff has not provided the supervisors an estimate of how much tax revenue could be generated by the already-approved data centers under development.

In 2021, the county’s existing data centers collectively paid about $80 million in real estate and computer taxes, according to county records.

Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com



