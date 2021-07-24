You have permission to edit this article.
Opening of new 'Warrior Challenge Course' at Locust Shade Park delayed due to padding issue

Prince William's new Ninja warrior-style "Warrior Challenge Course" includes eight physically challenging obstacles, starting with the classic ninja steps and ending with the vault wall.

The opening of Prince William County’s new “Warrior Challenge Course” and a related new playground have been delayed due to an issue with the facility’s flooring, county officials said Friday.

The $500,000 obstacle course, inspired by the obstacles on the popular “American Ninja Warrior” television show, is a joint project of Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism and the Department of Defense, which contributed a $250,000 grant toward the project.

The new facility is being installed at Locust Shade Park, located outside the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Triangle. The county held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility last Wednesday, July 21, the day it was originally scheduled to open to the public.

But the opening has now been put on hold for at least several days due to an issue with the padding that will lie beneath the course’s artificial turf flooring.

The padding material is relatively new, and the contractor providing it has had problems with it at another facility. As a result, the padding was only partially installed and is now being replaced, according to Brendon Hanafin, head of capital projects for the county’s department of parks, recreation and tourism.

The new padding is expected to arrive over the next few days and will be installed as soon as possible, Hanafin said.

Hanafin said the county has no date yet for the facility’s opening, but hopes it will be within the next several days. 

