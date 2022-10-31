Metro officials announced Monday that the long-awaited Silver Line Extension, which will offer Metro service to the Washington Dulles International Airport for the first time, will open Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The extension completes the final phase of the full 23-mile expansion that began construction in 2009. The first segment opened five years later, in 2014. The final section took another eight years.
Metro board members and employees made the announcement Monday, Oct. 31 in a video touting: “We’re Ready.” The opening marks the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception, according to a WMATA news release.
“We appreciate our partners at MWAA, FTA, WMSC, Fairfax and Loudoun Counties who have worked collaboratively with us for several years to reach this moment,” Metro General Manager/CEO Randy Clarke said in the release.
New Metro stations opening that day include: Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
Customers who use the stations that day will be greeted by Metro teams handing out commemorative pennants, a Metro tradition that started when the first station opened in 1976, the release said.
At Washington Dulles International Airport, riders will have a direct connection to destinations around the region. The station will be “a short walk” from the baggage claim via an underground tunnel a distance that should take fewer than five minutes, the release said.
The Silver Line Extension includes a brand-new rail maintenance and service yard, located on 90 acres of the Washington Dulles International Airport property. The Dulles Rail Yard is the largest rail yard in the Metro system and employs nearly 700 people, the release said.
The announcement of an opening date follows 18 weeks of testing, training and safety certification efforts by Metro. Metro took control of the Silver Line Extension from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) after the project achieved its Operational Readiness Date (ORD) on June 23, the release said.
Since then Metro has been testing the new tracks and equipment, and training staff at the stations, railyard, and maintenance facilities in preparation for opening to the public.
“Metro continues to work on a short list of items that we are coordinating daily with the WMSC,” the release said. “We appreciate their collaboration and expect to finalize safety certification before we open for passenger service.”
Visit wmata.com/silverline for more information, including virtual station tours, maps, and connecting bus routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.