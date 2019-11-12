Police are looking for a man who agreed to purchase a laptop from a man and his son online but stole the device during the planned exchange Sunday in Dumfries.
Prince William County police responded to the 3400 block of Belleplain Court in Dumfries to investigate the robbery at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The victim, a 45-year-old man, said he and his son made arrangements to sell a laptop via the app “Let Go,” according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The parties met in front of a home on Belleplain Court. During the encounter, the prospective buyer pushed the victim and grabbed the laptop before fleeing on foot. The man implied he had a weapon and got into a four-door sedan parked nearby, Perok said in a news release.
The suspect vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed towards U.S. 1. No injuries were reported. Police are looking for a black man between the ages of 18 and 22, about 6 feet tall with a thin build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-color hooded sweatshirt, light color sweatpants and black and white shoes, the release said.
