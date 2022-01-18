Online ordering for free at-home COVID-19 tests is already under way

Online ordering for federally funded, free at-home COVID-19 tests began today, one day earlier than its initially scheduled Wednesday launch date.
The tests are part of a new effort to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to the public, which President Joe Biden announced last week. The federal government is purchasing 1 billion at-home COVID-19 tests to send to Americans free of charge.
Testing is considered an important part of the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the Centers Disease Control and Prevention. But tests have been difficult to find as the omicron variant surges across the country.
The initial program allows four free tests to be ordered per residential address. The tests are free and available for every household.
How can you order? Starting today, tests can be ordered online at COVIDTests.gov or directly from the U.S. Postal Service by filling out an order form here: https://special.usps.com/testkits.
When ordering, people need only provide their name and address. Providing an email address to receive shipping updates is optional. No credit card number is required.
There are no shipping costs for delivery of the free tests. The USPS will package and deliver the tests. All orders shipped to Virginia addresses will be sent through the USPS First Class Package Service and are expected to arrive within seven to 12 days of ordering.
The CDC recommends that Americans use at-home tests “if they begin to have symptoms; at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19; or if they are gathering indoors with people who are unvaccinated or at risk of severe disease,” according to the White House website.
A call line is also planned to help anyone who is unable to use the Internet to place orders, according to the White House website.
