One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available this week in Manassas

  • Updated
  • 0
Syringes

Syringes are prepped with COVID-19 vaccine. (file) 

 Parker Michels-Boyce Virginia Mercury

UPDATED: With help from Walgreens pharmacy, the City of Manassas is offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to anyone who needs it this Tuesday and Wednesday at Metz Middle School.

About 2,000 doses have been reserved for the two-day event, which will take place at the Manassas middle school, located at 9950 Wellington Road.

The shots will be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to City of Manassas spokeswoman Patty Prince.

Like all COVID-19 vaccines, the doses are available at no cost, but people will need to sign up for an appointment time. Please copy and paste this link: https://wagsoutreach.com/login into your browser to sign up. (For reasons that remained unclear Monday night, the link does not work if you merely click on it. You must copy and paste it.)

Anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park can register for the shots. As of midday Monday, only a few hundred people had signed up, Prince said.

Only one dose of the vaccine is necessary, and the clinic is free of charge to anyone who signs up.

Recipients are asked to bring an ID but are not required to do so, Prince said.

